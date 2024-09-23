Adriana Lima Looks Different and Sparks Speculation She Has Had Her Fillers “Dissolved”

Adriana Lima, the beloved Brazilian supermodel, has stirred new conversations about her appearance. The reason is she looks different.

Laurent VU/SIPA/East News

Adriana Lima in October 2023

Fans are speculating that she may have had cosmetic fillers dissolved, especially after she stepped out with a fresh look at a recent event. This comes just months after Adriana faced rumors and criticism about plastic surgery, which she fiercely denied.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News , Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

At 43, Adriana attended the premiere of The Thicket in Los Angeles, where her appearance reignited discussions about her changing looks. Some fans felt she looked “unrecognizable” during a red carpet event in November 2023, and online trolls accused her of undergoing Botox and fillers. In response, Adriana clapped back, stating her tired face was simply that of a busy mother.

Schneider-Press/Erwin Sch/SIPA/East News , Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Fans online shared side-by-side pictures of her from November and now, speculating that her current look is more natural because she possibly had her fillers “dissolved”. They praised her for “returning to her essence” and claimed she might have reversed lip and facial fillers.

In 2017, Adriana also spoke out about wanting to be seen for more than just her looks, emphasizing the importance of setting a healthy example for her daughters. As a role model, she encourages self-love, wellness, and embracing one’s natural beauty. Despite the scrutiny, Adriana continues to stand strong, showing the world that beauty goes far beyond the surface.

Here you can find the list of celebrities who dissolved their fillers.