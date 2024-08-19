After "Too Much Skin" Accusation, Meghan Markle Dazzles in Open Dress

In the world of royal fashion, few figures have sparked as much conversation as Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has been both praised and criticized for her modern fashion choices, often challenging traditional royal expectations.

Recently, Meghan faced backlash during her visit to Nigeria.

Some criticized her outfits as too revealing. However, in a confident move, she recently stepped out in a stunning open dress, appearing unfazed by the earlier accusations of "too much skin." Meghan's bold fashion choice has reignited discussions about her evolving style narrative.

During her three-day visit to Nigeria, Meghan Markle became the subject of a heated debate.

Her wardrobe, which featured dresses from designers like Carolina Herrera and Johanna Ortiz, was seen by some as too revealing, particularly in a culture that values modesty. Critics argued that her choices showed a lack of cultural sensitivity, with many taking to social media to voice their concerns. The situation was further complicated by Meghan's public acknowledgment of her Nigerian heritage, a move that some viewed as an attempt to justify her fashion choices.

The controversy highlighted the ongoing tension between Meghan’s personal style and the expectations placed on her as a member of the British royal family. While some defended her right to dress as she pleases, others questioned whether her choices were appropriate for a royal representing the monarchy abroad. This clash of perspectives has become a recurring theme in discussions about Meghan’s public appearances.

In a recent appearance, Meghan Markle once again made headlines.

Long Visual Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News

This time for her choice of a metallic jacquard dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz. The dress, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a keyhole cutout, was a bold choice, especially given the criticism she had faced in Nigeria. Meghan's decision to wear this dress during her visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogotá, Colombia, signaled her commitment to her unique style, despite previous controversies.

RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/East News , RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/East News

The dress, which can be styled in multiple ways, was both elegant and modern, embodying Meghan’s ability to blend traditional and contemporary fashion. By choosing this outfit, Meghan seemed to send a message that she would not be swayed by critics and would continue to express herself through her fashion choices.

