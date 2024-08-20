Alain Delon, the Timeless Icon Once Hailed as the “Most Beautiful Man,” Passes Away at 88

Actor Alain Delon has passed away at the age of 88. Known for his striking, cool demeanor, he became an international icon and enjoyed a successful film career in Europe. Over six decades, Delon appeared in more than 80 films.

The actor passed away peacefully in his home.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/East News

French film legend Alain Delon has passed away at the age of 88. In a statement, his family announced, “Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family.” Le Parisien referred to Delon as “a legend of the cinema,” while Libération described him as “a leading figure of cinema, symbol of shadowy masculinity, the actor with crazy charisma”.

Delon was one of cinema’s most enigmatic stars.

Belstar Productions/Collection Christophel/East News , Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Young Delon was irresistible, captivating women with his charm and becoming one of the most desirable men in the world. His refined appearance, masculine features, and pleasant voice acted as a magnet for women, drawing them in with his extraordinary talent and charm. Known for his striking "movie star" look — chiseled features and piercing blue eyes—and his magnetic screen presence, Delon portrayed characters who appeared effortlessly suave and charming on the surface. Often described as feline, his outward gracefulness frequently concealed a morally ambiguous, anti-hero persona. Beneath the sharp suits lay a core of icy steel.

Delon left a “Void no one can fill.”

NANA PRODUCTIONS/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News , zz.Archive.Falour/Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News

French cinema legend Alain Delon's passing leaves "a huge void that nothing and no one will be able to fill," fellow film icon Brigitte Bardot said. Delon "represented the best of France's 'prestige cinema'. An ambassador of elegance, talent, beauty. I lose a friend, an alter ego, a partner," Bardot expressed in a written statement.

Is there anyone who can rival Alain Delon in terms of attractiveness? Perhaps the only person who comes close is his son, Alain-Fabien. He follows in his father’s footsteps as both an actor and a model. Click here to see the photo.

Preview photo credit Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Abaca/East News