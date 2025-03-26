Alec Baldwin’s Wife Tells Him to Shut Up in Interview — Fans Are Furious

The incident occurred as the couple posed for photos and addressed reporters. In the video, Alec can be seen speaking when Hilaria interjects, appearing visibly frustrated as she tells him to be quiet. Hilaria calls out Alec, “You’re distracting me, you’re annoying,” as he walks out during the interview. Then she explicitly said, “When I’m talking, you’re not talking.”

The brief exchange has ignited a flurry of reactions across social media, with fans labeling the moment “Men, this is a warning to you. If you are in a marriage like this, you need to leave.”