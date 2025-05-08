Rihanna Shocks With Baby Reveal at Met Gala, but One Detail Has Everyone Talking

The 37-year-old singer has confirmed she is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, but ahead of their appearance at the May 5 Met Gala, Rihanna was seen in New York City with a noticeable baby bump walking under an umbrella with the caption “Chance of Showers”.

Later that evening, Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala wearing a stunning outfit that highlighted her baby bump. She smiled and lovingly cradled her belly on the red carpet, which was decorated in navy and adorned with daffodils. The singer wore a pinstripe outfit by Marc Jacobs that showed off her baby bump. She completed the look with a polka dot cravat and an oversized hat.

Her pregnancy reveal came on a historic night co-chaired by A$AP Rocky. The event celebrated bold Black fashion and dandy style, inspired by the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.