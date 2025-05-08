Rihanna Shocks With Baby Reveal at Met Gala, but One Detail Has Everyone Talking
Trust Rihanna to turn a red carpet into a runway and a reveal. The pop icon stunned the world by announcing her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala—no press release, just a couture look and a baby bump. But here’s the twist: while many celebrated the announcement, not everyone was happy about it.
The 37-year-old singer has confirmed she is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, but ahead of their appearance at the May 5 Met Gala, Rihanna was seen in New York City with a noticeable baby bump walking under an umbrella with the caption “Chance of Showers”.
Later that evening, Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala wearing a stunning outfit that highlighted her baby bump. She smiled and lovingly cradled her belly on the red carpet, which was decorated in navy and adorned with daffodils. The singer wore a pinstripe outfit by Marc Jacobs that showed off her baby bump. She completed the look with a polka dot cravat and an oversized hat.
Her pregnancy reveal came on a historic night co-chaired by A$AP Rocky. The event celebrated bold Black fashion and dandy style, inspired by the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
The couple last attended the Met Gala in 2023, when Rihanna was pregnant with their second child, Riot. She wore a striking floral-themed hooded gown by Valentino, while A$AP Rocky opted for a bold ensemble featuring a suit jacket, tie, jeans, and a kilt. During her headline performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna had previously revealed that pregnancy.
At the 2025 Met Gala, her partner told reporters, “I’m glad everybody’s happy for us because we’re definitely happy.”
Fans quickly took to social media to express their admiration and share heartfelt congratulations. One user wrote, “This is the best I’ve seen her look. She’s happy and glowing. Her outfit is edgy and classy. Pregnancy looks so great on this woman.”
Messages continued to pour in, with one fan commenting, “She understood the assignment and delivered—head to toe perfection. It’s a wrap!” and also, “She ate the met carpet again.”
However, not all fans received the pregnancy announcement with enthusiasm. While many celebrated the news, others voiced their frustration—mainly over Rihanna’s continued break from music.
Comments circulated online expressing disappointment, with one user writing, “We need an album, but she’s pregnant every single year,” and another joking, “Why she always pregnant?” or also, “She’s been pregnant for like 10 years.” Others chimed in with sentiments like, “She no longer makes music... she makes babies now,” and “Every time she steps out of the house she’s pregnant.”
Despite the criticism, Rihanna also received support from fans who defended her personal choices. One supporter wrote, “She’s a billionaire, she can make 100 babies and still can provide them with love, a father, happiness and stability (financially). I’m not the one to judge how many times she gets pregnant.”
Rihanna always knows how to make an entrance at the Met Gala, consistently turning heads with her bold fashion choices and unforgettable moments. Just like at her last Met Gala appearance in 2023.