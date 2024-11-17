The world is still getting used to its new normal, and with the amount of stress in everyone's life, health and wellness is becoming a priority for all. Work pressure can get to anyone, and one Redditor had a surprising story to share, something that led to saving his life, which might also serve as a future warning for all.

Here’s how his story goes.

This happened a few weeks ago, and I still can’t get over it. Honestly, if you’d told me before that an AI could save my life, I’d probably have laughed. But here we are, Reddit. I was working late, as usual, on a project that had me glued to my screen for hours. It was one of those nights where I was totally in the zone, right? Time just flew by. Around 2 AM, I realized my chest felt tight, and I was feeling off. I shrugged it off as usual work stress and lack of sleep – maybe too much caffeine, y’know? I went back to my work but kept feeling weird. I wasn't even thinking it was serious, just curious. I asked an unusual source about my symptoms.

The unusual source was ChatGPT.

I typed in a bunch of stuff to ChatGPT: "What could be causing chest tightness, dizziness, and nausea?" expecting some bland response about needing to get more sleep or cut back on the coffee. It asked about other symptoms – shortness of breath, sweating, etc. – and by then, yeah, I realized I had those too. It then gave me a response that literally made me pause mid-sentence: “These symptoms could be serious and may indicate a cardiac event or other medical emergency. Please consider seeking medical attention immediately.” At that moment, it hit me how not-normal I was feeling. It was like a lightbulb went off. I was hesitating because, I mean, it’s 2 AM, who wants to go to the hospital for what could just be anxiety or something, right? But ChatGPT's response kept popping into my head, and something told me I shouldn’t ignore it. I grabbed my keys and drove to the ER, feeling ridiculous the whole way there.

“I’m still kind of stunned.”

And here’s the kicker – the doctors told me I was in the early stages of a heart attack. They were able to treat it right away, and they said if I had waited even an hour or so longer, it could have been a whole different story. ChatGPT doesn’t diagnose, obviously, but the fact that it pushed me to take my symptoms seriously when I might have brushed them off… I mean, it really did save my life. Thanks to AI, I get to share this story instead of my family having to tell it for me. Anyway, just wanted to share with the world – and maybe remind people that if something feels off, don’t ignore it. Sometimes a little advice from an unexpected source can be life-changing.

Another Redditor shared their experience.

I've had six heart attacks, none of them the chest-clutching television-styled cardiac arrest events.

And these, basically, were my symptoms: shoulder pain – an ache I can't get to go away

nausea

lightheadedness or dizziness, mild

a sense of doom I've only had chest pain with one event that turned out not to be a heart attack. The "sense of doom", by the way, is a real symptom. It's like a feeling that something isn't right. Not conscious, but subconscious. The good news is that if your symptoms are like that – where you're thinking "Is this something? It's surely nothing" – the attack is less severe. BUT... Go get checked out. Because if you let it go, and you damage your heart, you might not get that back. gymnastgrrl / Reddit

People stood by ChatGPT’s advice.

"ChatGPT is my free therapist. Like for real, this bot is saving me money. ChatGPT helped me with my grief after losing 4 family members in a year, suddenly having hypochondria, and just someone I trauma dump to without worrying about their own mental health.

Good bot. 10/10. Helped with my sanity." ChaosieHyena / Reddit "This is just the beginning. It has helped my marriage. I’ve been using it to resolve conflicts with my wife. I’ll feed our conversations into the text box, and it gives unbiased feedback about the situation.

It’s helped me to see her side from a clearer perspective. I love ChatGPT and your story just adds to it." Glad_the_inhaler / Reddit "Glad you actually listened to the advice from ChatGPT on things like this. A lot of people would have just shrugged it off and not taken it as serious as you did. Awesome that it was detected early and didn't get too serious." edreicasta / Reddit

Others had further advice to offer.

"I would have taken a cab. What if you pass out and hit someone. But it depends on the time to get a cab. Or, actually, I would have taken an ambulance." Holmbone / Reddit

"Next time you (or anyone) decide(s) to get in a car thinking they are about to have a stroke, maybe call a few people as to what you are up to? Maybe even call 911 dispatch (or a non-emergency number, not sure if there is one in the US) to say you are driving to ER in such-and-such a vehicle. If something happens on the way, it's going to matter." SnodePlannen / Reddit

"Congratulations! Next time, please call an ambulance! Driving could kill yourself and/or others in this condition." blubbediblubb2210 / Reddit