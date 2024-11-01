"Definitely Pregnant," Blake Lively Wows in Recent Look, and One Detail Catches Attention

All eyes were on Blake Lively at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards. The stunning star radiated elegance in a minimalist white gown, her iconic long blonde locks cascading loosely. While fans praised her look, many observers couldn’t help but focus on one particular detail.

The 37-year-old actress attended the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, a star-studded event. She glowed in a white gown featuring gathered accents and a thigh-high slit on the left side. The star completed her look with a stunning pair of closed-toe heels adorned in shimmering gold and silver.

The Gossip Girl alum draped a white blazer across her shoulders, complementing her outfit while providing warmth against the chilly fall air. Her blonde hair was styled to one side, cascading gracefully past her shoulders in soft waves. She accessorized with a glittering silver necklace, coordinating earrings, and a bracelet on her wrist.

Blake chose to apply a coat of mascara to her lashes, complemented by a sparkling eyeshadow that framed her eyes. She added a subtle blush and a radiant highlighter to her cheeks, finishing her look with a glossy nude shade on her lips.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/East News

Fans online showered her with compliments, expressing their admiration for her stunning appearance. One person noted, ’’She looks absolutely stunning,’’ while another added, ’’Pure, effortless class.’’ After closely examining the event’s photos and videos, many began speculating that the mother of four might be pregnant again. Someone remarked, ’’She is definitely pregnant again,’’ while another, convinced, wrote, ’’Congrats on your little bump!’’ A third Instagram user chimed in, saying, ’’It possibly could be a bump, especially with her hand placement.’’

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/East News