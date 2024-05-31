“Body of a 20-Year-Old,” Vera Wang’s Bold Bikini Snaps Got People Talking

Vera Wang impressed her fans by sharing bikini photos on Instagram, rocking a stylish white one-piece swimsuit. Despite being 74, she proves that age is just a number. While many people had positive things to say, some even criticized her.

Vera Wang wowed fans by sharing snaps on Instagram, looking decades younger in a white one-piece swimsuit at 74. She captioned the photos, “My SLIM AARONS moment ...Happy Summer!!!” referring to the famous photographer known for his poolside shots. In the photos, we see Wang on a diving board with a pool behind her, modeling a white one-piece swimsuit, silver Wellies, silver statement earrings, and her Vera Wang sunglasses. She looks completely in her element, lounging in style and looking beautiful.

Everyone knows Vera Wang as an amazing fashion designer with impeccable style, and she’s loved for many reasons. When she posted the photos, fans went wild over her stunning swimsuit shots. However, some fans and even media outlets pointed out one particular thing about the pictures: her apparent aging in reverse.

Fans flooded the comments with compliments. One person wrote, “Time bows down to you and stops moving.” Another commented, “How is it possible you look like this? I need to put down the slice of pizza immediately.” A commenter went, “Eternal youth. You must have Benjamin Button syndrome, I mean, the good reverse,” and many were the comments claiming she seems to be aging backward, “Body of a 20-year-old,” someone claimed.

But among the positive comments, there were also negative ones from those who couldn’t believe she looks like this at 74 years old. One user suggested she might be using Photoshop, saying, “Filters and Photoshop. Let’s keep it real.” Another wrote, “The power of filters. How can you believe that a 75-year-old woman looks like this?” And one user wrote, “She’s old in person. Wrinkled.”