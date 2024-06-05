Brad Pitt Revealed How He’s Feeling After Daughter Shiloh ALSO Removed His Last Name

One week after Shiloh Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, filed to legally drop “Pitt” from her last name, people close to her father shared how he is feeling about it.

"He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," an insider reveals. This feeling highlights the depth of Pitt's emotional investment in his relationship with Shiloh, reflecting his ongoing struggle with the distance that has grown between him and his children in recent years. The insider adds, "The reminders that he’s lost his children are, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad." While Pitt is reported to be finding happiness with his current partner, Ines de Ramon, the separation from his children remains a source of considerable distress. The source notes, "He’s still happy with Ines, but the distance from his children pains him."

On Shiloh's 18th birthday, she filed documents to change her legal name to simply "Shiloh Jolie." This decision marks a significant personal step for Shiloh as she transitions into adulthood. Shiloh’s decision comes in the context of a broader trend within the Jolie-Pitt family, where other children have also been seen using variations of their names.

The Jolie-Pitt family consists of six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The strain within the family has been publicly noted since Jolie filed for divorce and sought sole physical custody of the children in 2016. Reports have indicated that this ongoing custody battle has contributed to significant emotional challenges for Pitt. Vivienne, for instance, has been listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she helped her mother produce. Zahara, too, introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during a sorority event at Spelman College, signaling a similar shift in how the children choose to identify themselves.

As the Jolie-Pitt children continue to grow and make personal decisions about their identities, the emotional ramifications for their parents, particularly Pitt, remain significant. While Shiloh’s choice to drop "Pitt" from her name is a personal milestone, it also highlights the broader emotional and relational challenges that have affected the family since the high-profile divorce.