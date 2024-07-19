Brad Pitt, the Hollywood heartthrob, has turned over a new leaf, thanks to the influence of his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. Sources reveal that the actor, who has often faced teasing for his relaxed grooming habits, is now much more attentive to his cleanliness and overall personal care.

Ines, 34, began dating Pitt, 60, in 2022, following her separation from actor Paul Wesley, whom she married in 2019. “He’s really reformed for Ines,” a source said. “Brad used to be quite lackadaisical about taking showers and washing his hair, and only wanting to use soap and water when he did shower, refusing to use deodorant or cologne.” “He’d often go a day or two without bathing, which is astonishing, but with Ines, it’s a different story,” the insider explains. “He’s gone out of his way to change his smelly ways.”

Yoga has become a favorite activity for the couple, often followed by a refreshing shower or a dip in the pool. This new routine has helped Pitt become more mindful of his hygiene and appearance. “Brad’s generally paying more attention to the clothes he wears and letting her pick out his cologne. She’s even got him flossing his teeth,” the insider adds. “Now, they love to go out and get pampered at the spa together, like massages and facials. He loves moisturizers and skin creams too; he’s upped his game in this area to everyone’s relief.”

This news baffled fans from all over the world, questioning his choice of public relations manager. "I'm sorry, but I am cracking up because what kind of PR is this?" mentioned one Reddit user, while on Instagram, one Brad Pitt supporter commented, "Open petition for them to change the PR team."

Brad Pitt’s transformation, under the gentle influence of Ines de Ramon, is proof of the power of love and the changes it can inspire. Fans and close friends alike are relieved and pleased to see the actor embracing a cleaner, more polished lifestyle, both for himself and his blossoming relationship with Ines.