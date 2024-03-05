Bradley Cooper Shared He Wanted Other A-List Singers to Act With Him in «A Star Is Born»

In the world of Hollywood anecdotes, some stories stand out as particularly surreal. One such tale involves Bradley Cooper’s endeavor to bring one very famous singer on board for his directorial debut, A Star Is Born. In a recent interview, he shared how this day marked his life.

Cooper, who not only directed but also starred in the movie as the troubled musician Jackson Maine, initially envisioned Beyoncé in the role of Ally, the aspiring singer played by Lady Gaga. During a recent interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Cooper shared the fascinating journey of pitching Beyoncé to studio executives, with one condition: the film had to be made for under $25 million if Queen Bey was to take the lead. The pivotal moment arrived when Cooper found himself face-to-face with Beyoncé and Jay-Z in their home, a setting he describes as surreal, with Jay-Z watching an episode of Judge Judy. Cooper’s nerves were palpable as he pitched the project, vividly recalling a peculiar cough that plagued him during the meeting. Despite the intensity of the moment, Cooper recognized Beyoncé’s incredible presence and collaboration during the subsequent year of development.

However, as fate would have it, the stars did not align for Beyoncé’s involvement in A Star Is Born, and the project took a different turn. Cooper’s perspective shifted dramatically after witnessing Lady Gaga’s electrifying performance at a benefit concert, an experience that convinced him she was the perfect fit for the role. Gaga’s portrayal of Ally not only resonated with audiences but also contributed to the film’s critical and commercial success.

Yet, Beyoncé wasn’t the only musical powerhouse considered for the film. Cooper revealed that he had contemplated Adele for the role before ultimately casting Gaga. Imagining a different trajectory for the plot, Cooper dreamed about Adele’s potential as Ally, highlighting the creative exploration that went into shaping the characters and narrative. While Adele’s cinematic ventures have been limited thus far, with a brief cameo in Ugly Betty marking her sole onscreen credit, the Grammy-winning artist has expressed interest in pursuing acting. In a recent interview, Adele hinted at a specific movie role she’s eager to take, showcasing her enthusiasm for potential future endeavors in the world of film.