BREAKING: Cameron Diaz, 51, Just Had a Son — She Announces It in the Most Adorable Way (Pic Inside)

Cameron Diaz, 51, and Husband Benji Madden, 45, have secretly welcomed their second baby. The couple shared the news of the birth of their son through a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday. They gushed that the newborn is «really cute» as they revealed his name.

«We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏 He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s really cute☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️,» the caption read.

The announcement featured an endearing piece of artwork with the heartwarming caption, «A little bird whispered to me.» Social media users eagerly flooded the comment section with expressions of joy and excitement upon hearing the delightful news. The surprise reveal also garnered warm support from close relatives, including Benji’s brother Joel Madden, who left a heartfelt «❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️» in the comments, while Pete Wentz expressed his excitement with «✨✨✨.» Cameron opted not to disclose Cardinal’s birthdate or details about his conception.

Cameron and Benji initially met in 2014 and got engaged in December of the same year. They exchanged vows in January 2015 in a heartfelt ceremony held at their Beverly Hills residence. The couple’s love story culminated in a beautiful and intimate wedding celebration. Alongside their cherished memories, Cameron and Benji are also proud parents to their four-year-old daughter, Raddix. Reflecting on motherhood, Diaz had previously shared during an episode of the GOOP’s podcast when Raddix was 2 years old, revealing how it transformed her «whole concept of aging.»