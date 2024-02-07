Bruce Willis is “No Longer Able” to Communicate Verbally

After the poignant disclosure from Bruce Willis’ family earlier this year about the actor’s diagnosis of aphasia, a confidant of the actor has disclosed that Bruce is now experiencing a decline in his ’language skills.’ His battle with dementia led to his decision to step away from acting, and as per the latest update, he is reported to be ’no longer verbal.’

In March 2023, the family of Bruce Willis made a public announcement, revealing that the actor’s previously known brain condition, aphasia, had advanced to frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of the renowned 1980s sitcom Moonlighting starring Willis, recently shared observations from a visit with the actor. Caron revealed that during their interaction, Willis faced difficulties expressing himself verbally, displaying a noticeable departure from his previously articulate self. Once a devoted reader who quietly took pleasure in this hobby, Willis now grapples with the inability to partake in the literary pursuits that once brought him joy.

Despite the challenges posed by his cognitive decline, those close to Willis emphasize the enduring essence of his personality. Caron observed that within the initial minutes of their encounter, Willis recognized familiar faces, indicating a lingering connection to his past. However, the profound impact of the disease is evident, with Caron noting the absence of Bruce’s once vibrant ’joie de vivre,’ or joy of life. “He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now.”

The actor’s loved ones and friends persist in providing unwavering support as he navigates through his illness.

Bruce Willis’ family and friends continue to offer unwavering support throughout this difficult journey. Caron expressed the mind-blowing nature of witnessing the transformation in someone known for their exuberance. Willis, who previously approached each day with enthusiasm, now navigates life as if “seeing through a screen door,” a poignant metaphor for the altered perspective brought about by his condition.

Currently, under the care of his devoted wife, Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis is surrounded by love from both his immediate and extended family. His resilience is evident in maintaining connections with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, with whom he shares three daughters. Despite their divorce, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continued to support each other and remain close friends. In an interview, Bruce’s wife Emma said it’s ’hard to know’ if the actor knows his condition.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis’ youngest daughter with Demi Moore, offered an update on her father’s condition. She described his dementia as “really aggressive” but emphasized that he remains the same, expressing love during their time together. “He is the same, which, I think, in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for. I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me.” She added that their time together usually revolves around music: “Playing music ... and sitting in that and this energy of love, it’s really special.” Despite the challenges, the family continues to find solace and connection in these moments with Bruce.