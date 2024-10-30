Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz End Their Three-Year Romance, Here’s What We Know So Far

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz first sparked romance rumors in 2021, but like many love stories, theirs has come to an end. Relationships can be beautiful yet complicated, showing us that even strong connections can change over time.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have decided to part ways. After dating for three years, the pair, who got engaged in October 2023, have decided to part ways and call off their engagement, according to multiple sources. The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 when Channing, known for Magic Mike, was cast in Blink Twice, Zoë’s directorial debut. Since then, they have openly shared how much they not only loved but also respected one another, especially in their creative lives. “I don’t really make any creative decisions or very many decisions without getting her point of view now,” Channing shared in August. “Because I respect her point of view and her brain, her tastes and almost everything.” He added, “We need each other now.”

Channing Tatum, who recently finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan with whom he shares an 11-year-old daughter Everly, revealed that working with Zoë on Blink Twice only strengthened their bond.

Zoë, who is 35, expressed similar feelings. She once shared that creating art together was their “love language” and that she hoped they’d keep doing it together. “When you know somebody so well and there’s so much trust there,” the Big Little Lies star said in August. “It was a joy to work with him and I think art is the deepest expression of love, so being able to do that with my partner was amazing.”

Their relationship was supported by family and friends too. They were introduced by their mutual friend, Riley Keough, and Zoë’s father, musician Lenny Kravitz, was also a fan of their relationship. “It works,” he said in March on Sherri. “Life is about timing and what you’ve gone through, what you’ve learned, and they’re in the right place.” In May, Lenny continued to praise Channing on the Zoe Ball and Friends Podcast, calling him “a great guy” with strong values. “He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being,” Lenny added.

Just two hours before news broke that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz had ended their engagement, Channing announced their next big project together—a new movie! On October 29, he shared an Instagram Story about Alpha Gang, a comedy about alien invaders starring Channing, Zoë, Dave Bautista, Cate Blanchett, Steven Yeun, Riley Keough, and Léa Seydoux. Looks like they’re still teaming up on the big screen, even after their relationship has ended.

