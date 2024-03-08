Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Are Engaged: Here’s Everything, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow’s Thoughts

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are officially engaged. The lead singer of Coldplay popped the question to the actress «a while ago,» as reported. It seems like they’ve been head over heels for each other right from the start, so it was only a matter of time before they took this next big step in their relationship. Let’s see what’s actually going on.

Dakota seems to be embracing the next chapter of her life with Martin.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News

According to a source, they’re not in a hurry to plan the wedding just yet, but they’re loving the feeling of making their commitment official and are simply enjoying the journey together. It’s also been reported that Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, approves of his relationship with Dakota Johnson.

Back in October, Paltrow mentioned that she and the «Madam Web» star are good friends, describing her as an «adorable, wonderful person.» Chris and Dakota have been linked since 2017. The engagement rumors started swirling in 2020 when Johnson was spotted wearing a sizable emerald ring on her left ring finger.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson are close friends.

IPA PRESS/SIPA/EAST NEWS

Even though they prefer to keep their relationship private, Dakota Johnson, 34, recently opened up about her role as a stepmother to Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s children. In an interview, she expressed her deep love for them, saying, «I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.» Dakota clearly cherishes her bond with Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, as if they were her own.

Dakota also spoke about her friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, emphasizing the importance of her chosen family. She believes that these connections are just as significant, if not more than those tied by blood. It’s heartwarming to see the depth of love and care she has for her extended family.

Johnson also shared that she’s open to the idea of having children of her own. In her own words, «I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer.» This sentiment reflects her openness to new experiences and signifies a readiness to explore the joys of parenthood. As she continues her journey, it’s clear that Dakota is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.