Chrissy Teigen's Powerful Response to People That Accused Her of Having "Too Much Filler"
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Chrissy Teigen dazzled on the red carpet alongside her husband, John Legend. Teigen turned heads in a stunning cream-colored dress with a dramatic bow on the back, while Legend rocked an all-black outfit. However, while many admired the couple's elegance, some internet critics couldn’t resist commenting on Teigen’s appearance, accusing her of having "too much face filler."
As usual, the online scrutiny came in full force, with commenters posting remarks like, “What’s up with her face?!” and “Way TOO MUCH face filler!” Others questioned the changes to her cheekbones, urging her to “stop with all the fillers” and accusing her of an “overfilled face.”
These kinds of unwarranted comments are nothing new for Teigen, who has always been an open book when it comes to her cosmetic procedures.
Teigen spoke candidly about the harmful effects of body critiques. She explained how such comments only contribute to making people feel self-conscious about their natural features.
“Those kinds of critiques only serve to make the person you're talking about not want to smile and show their natural joy because they think that people are going to make fun of them because of their bone structure, maybe their teeth, their lips, how they look when they smile,” she said, emphasizing the emotional toll that such remarks can take.
She added, “What you said stinks, and maybe you'll think about it from now on,” addressing critics while encouraging a more thoughtful approach to discussing others' appearances.
Teigen has never been one to shy away from her beauty choices. She has opened up about undergoing buccal fat removal, a procedure that defined her jawline by removing fat from her cheeks.
Rather than letting the negative comments take away from her confidence, Teigen continues to respond with grace and empowerment. Her powerful messages of self-acceptance and joy are a reminder that beauty should never be defined by others' opinions, and that confidence comes from within.
A young woman’s bold decision to undergo fox eye surgery has taken the internet by surprise as she documents the entire transformation process. Some fans are in awe of her stunning new look, while others are questioning the extremes of cosmetic surgery.