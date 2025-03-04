Chrissy Teigen's Powerful Response to People That Accused Her of Having "Too Much Filler"

Teigen spoke candidly about the harmful effects of body critiques. She explained how such comments only contribute to making people feel self-conscious about their natural features.

“Those kinds of critiques only serve to make the person you're talking about not want to smile and show their natural joy because they think that people are going to make fun of them because of their bone structure, maybe their teeth, their lips, how they look when they smile,” she said, emphasizing the emotional toll that such remarks can take.

She added, “What you said stinks, and maybe you'll think about it from now on,” addressing critics while encouraging a more thoughtful approach to discussing others' appearances.