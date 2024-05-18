Demi Moore Wears a Daring Sheer Dress With a Sparkling Bra, but One Detail Worries Fans

Securing a front-row appearance from Demi Moore is an impressive feat for any luxury designer. So, when Moore made a grand entrance at the Gucci Cruise 2025 runway show, fashion enthusiasts were shocked to see her, but not at all surprised that she delivered an applause-worthy look: a semi-sheer lingerie dress. But one detail caught her fans’ attention.

Demi’s lingerie dress

Alongside fellow A-listers like Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, and more, Moore dressed to impress for the debut of Sabato De Sarno’s latest collection, which was showcased at the iconic Tate Modern art gallery in London. The Ghost actor detoured from her signature polished aesthetic for an undone ensemble that gave major lingerie vibes. Ahead of the show, Moore posed for photographers in a see-through maxi dress, complete with a lacy black bodice that showed off a black bra with a hint of sparkle and a sheer, sequin-embellished skirt. The lace stretched down to the middle of the ankle and peeped out from underneath a gray geometric pattern in the shape of swans — a subtle callout to her FX series, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.

Accessories with a twist



She completed the look with some surprising, ’90s-inspired accessories, tying an olive green tulle scarf around her neck alongside a spiky gold choker necklace. Moore even paid homage to her own aesthetic in the ’90s by styling knee-high chunky boots as her footwear.

Her signature accessory



The actress’ arms were full at the Gucci get-together, as she carried a black monogrammed top-handle bag in her left hand and the ultimate accessory in the other: her 3-year-old Chihuahua, Pilaf. Much like her recent red carpet appearances, Moore brought Pilaf along for all of the evening’s festivities — she even held him in her lap as the models strutted down the runway in De Sarno’s newest creations.

The dog’s presence concerned fans.

Fans worried about the impact of the bustling environment on the small Chihuahua. Many took to social media to express their unease, saying “I wish someone would take that dog off her,” or “Why do you wear Pilaf like it’s just another accessory?? Seems like a ’thing’.” Studies show that sudden changes in noise and flickering lights are likely to impede cognitive and physical task performance in working dogs, and repeated uncontrolled exposure may amplify these effects. No studies were performed on domestic dogs, though.