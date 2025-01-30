Doctors Reveal 6 Daily Habits They Wish Older Adults Would Start Today

As we age, adopting healthy habits becomes even more critical to maintaining vitality and well-being. To help older adults thrive, doctors share simple daily practices that can make a big difference in overall health and longevity. From physical activity to mental well-being, these expert-recommended tips are easy to incorporate and highly effective.

1. Do yoga.

"Results after 6 months of DAILY STRETCHING!"

Users online joke that, saying “Oh I can’t do yoga, I’m not flexible” is like saying “Oh I can’t lift weights. I’m not strong.” With a little bit of daily effort, anyone can achieve great results. Why is yoga necessary for older adults? It’s been proven that it helps you build stronger bones, reduces your risk of depression, lowers your blood pressure, helps you get better sleep, and is a great pain relief.

But if stretching your whole body isn’t your forte, you can do yoga in different ways. For example, you can try an exercise called the eagle seal.

You can practice the eagle seal pose along with meditation, so there’s no fixed time on how long to hold it. The pose helps to relax and discipline your mind when it becomes overloaded. Turn your hands, so your palms are facing up. Cross your right hand over your left. Clasp your thumbs. The rest of the fingers of the hands should stay extended, keeping the palms open.

2. Maintain connections.

Humans are naturally social creatures, and regular, meaningful interactions play a vital role in supporting mental health—particularly for older adults. Physical limitations may cause older adults to engage in conversations less, but doctors recommend that you have one positive interaction a day, it may be something as simple as talking to a clerk at the grocery store.

3. Keep track of your medical visits.

Scheduling annual check-ups—or more frequent visits, depending on your health—can help lower the risk of diseases like high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Regular doctor visits also allow for early detection of potential issues, increasing the likelihood of successful treatment.

4. Bask in the natural sunlight.

For optimal vitamin D levels, aim for 5 to 30 minutes of sun exposure most days of the week, without sunscreen. However, please be mindful about the time you spend outside unprotected, as dermatologist recommend that you make sunscreen a daily practice in order to decrease the risk of skin cancer.

5. Be kind to yourself.

Older adults may sometimes feel lonely, sad, or stressed due to life changes, the loss of loved ones, health challenges, caregiving responsibilities, or financial pressures. Practicing self-care can boost your energy, enhance your lifestyle habits, and strengthen your ability to navigate daily challenges.

6. Eat healthy foods.

As you age, it's especially important to limit your intake of processed foods. While they can be enjoyed in moderation, prioritizing more nutritious options in your diet is key to maintaining overall health. Doctors say that making these changes can be as easy as selecting heart-healthy meals and snacks, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, high-fiber foods, and options low in unhealthy fats. Additionally, it's important to limit your intake of salt and sugar to support overall health.