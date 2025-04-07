Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Her "Worst" Haircut Ever, and We Love Her Honest Reaction
Emily Ratajkowski just won us over even more by sharing her "bad hair day" moment. Turns out, models have hair struggles too. Despite always appearing effortlessly chic, even Emily isn’t immune to the occasional hair mishap, and she’s never been shy about keeping it real with her fans.
Ratajkowski, as always, is being honest with her fans.
In the video, she humorously unveils her choppy new bangs, saying, "You thought I was going to be fun? I have bangs on the back of my head." At first, she had them hidden, but she eventually showed them off to her followers, proving that even the most glamorous stars have their moments of imperfection.
She kept the vibe lighthearted, cracking jokes about the style and comparing it to two distinct looks.
"Is it giving member of The Dare or is it giving Karen O?" she asked, clearly amused by the unexpected result. Emily explained that the stylist was going for a "British shag" style, but the final outcome didn’t quite align with what they had envisioned. Despite the mishap, she made the best of the situation by parting the front pieces of her hair to the side, embracing the change with her usual confidence.
As expected, her fans had plenty of reactions. Julia Fox voiced her support, saying she was "so mad" on behalf of her friend, while influencer Tinx humorously asked, "Why do the bangs start so far back?" It’s clear that Emily’s followers love her unfiltered moments, and they’re always quick to weigh in on her style adventures.
Though bangs aren’t a look Emily typically wears, she’s no stranger to experimenting with her hair.
From her iconic Jane Birkin-inspired curtain bangs at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to the voluminous, dramatic updo she rocked at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Emily has proven time and again that she’s open to new styles and daring hair choices. Whether it's a sleek, polished look or something more edgy, she never shies away from changing things up.
Even when things don’t go as planned, Emily’s sense of humor, relatability, and unwavering confidence always shine through. It’s moments like these that make her even more relatable to fans, showing that no one is perfect, and that's what makes her so real.