Emma Stone Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accepts Oscar for Best Actress

All eyes were on Emma Stone as she got up to collect the Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars. But as the crowd cheered, a teary-eyed and overwhelmed Emma revealed that something had gone wrong with her dress and asked for help.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/East News

Emma Stone, a name that resonates with talent and charm, once again ascended the stage at the prestigious 96th Academy Awards. It was a night of victory for Emma as she was honored with the Best Actress award, marking her second time receiving this esteemed accolade. Her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things won over the hearts of the jury, setting her apart from her talented peers, including Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, and Carey Mulligan.

She unfortunately suffered a wardrobe malfunction but handled it like a pro.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/East News

As Emma got up to reach the stage, an unexpected twist occurred—her elegant white gown had ripped. Emma was spotted pointing to the back of her dress and even asking presenter Jessica Lange for help but then proceeded to make her speech without getting it fixed. Emma also made a lighthearted plea to the audience: «My dress is broken, I think it happened during I’m Just Ken.» Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Emma’s spirit remained unshaken. Overcome with emotion, she expressed her gratitude, her voice quivering with the weight of the moment. «I don’t know what I’m saying,» she confessed, tears streaming down her face. In a heartfelt acknowledgment, she shared her appreciation for the collective effort that brought the film to life.

In her closing words, Emma dedicated her triumph to her young daughter, whose presence brought vibrant colors into her life. «I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl,» she declared, leaving the audience with a tender sentiment and a reminder of her earlier request: «Don’t look at the back of my dress.»