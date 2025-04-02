Google’s Bizarre Interview Question That Most People Answer Wrong

After some moments of shock, most applicants would say the simplest answer to this question, aka they would just simply jump out.

The reasoning behind this answer traces back to an observation first made by Alfonso Borelli, often called the father of biomechanics, in the 17th century. Borelli noticed that animals of all different sizes seemed to be able to jump around the same height. Despite being vastly different in mass and height, dogs, cats, horses, and squirrels can all jump about 1.2 meters into the air. This is because the energy our muscles produce scales according to our mass.

Professor Gregory Sutton, an expert on insect motion from the University of Lincoln, told MailOnline, "If you just imagine muscle as something that produces energy, the muscle produces mechanical energy that can accelerate the animal up to a certain height. If that animal is half the size, it has half the energy, but it also has half the mass so it actually jumps to the same height."

According to the theory, if you were being shrunk down, the area of your muscles would decrease at a slower rate than your mass, so, your strength-to-weight ratio would increase, and you should simply be able to leap out of the blender.