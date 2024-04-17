Hannah Waddingham Calls Out Photographer After Sexist Comment and Is Praised Online, «My Respect for Her Just Increased»

At Sunday night’s Olivier Awards, Hannah Waddingham , known for her role in Ted Lasso , displayed her trademark wit when faced with a sexist comment from a photographer on the red carpet . The incident, captured on video and shared by various social media users, quickly became viral.

As the cameras flashed and Waddingham posed in her stunning lilac gown, a photographer made a remark that triggered her response. Although the exact comment remains unspecified, Waddingham’s answer was crystal clear: «Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No.» Her candid rebuke was met with cheers from the crowd as she gracefully walked away, leaving a poignant moment on the red carpet. The reaction online to her video was loud. «My respect for her just increased!» and «Good for you! Stay strong Women!! Protect the future!» are some of the comments shared by users.

This isn't the first time Waddingham has vocalized her stance against gender inequality in the entertainment industry. Recently, she recounted her decision to reject minor roles in film and television, asserting her worth as a leading lady with over two decades of experience.

"So I said to my agents at the time, ‘I’m not doing it anymore… If it’s one scene, I’m not doing it anymore, and you shouldn’t be putting me up for it because it’s insulting’," she recounted. "‘I’ve been a leading lady for 22 years. I’m not doing it anymore. I’d rather be in a world where I’m appreciated.’"