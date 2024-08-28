The Truth Unveiled: Demi Moore and Joe Jonas’ Love Story

After a tough divorce and the end of his recent fling, Joe Jonas might be finding love again, this time with an unexpected friend who has a history of dating younger men.

If you were at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival this summer, you might have spotted Demi Moore having lunch with Joe Jonas. That’s where it all began: they were seen together in May, along with Joe’s brother, Kevin. Demi, 61, was in town for the premiere of her movie The Substance at Cannes. Joe, 34, made a surprise appearance at the amfAR gala, performing with his brother Nick. When Joe started singing DNCE’s hit "Cake by the Ocean," Demi was spotted dancing with Michelle Yeoh. Somewhere between the music and the dancing, Demi and Joe were properly introduced, and a spark seemed to ignite.

However, sources are conflicted about what’s really happening. One insider told, who first published photos of their lunch date, that things were getting romantic, while another insisted they were just friends. "Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and bonded," the source said. But as summer was ending, a new report surfaced, suggesting that Joe might be falling hard for Demi—though the feelings might not be mutual.

“[Joe has] been texting her non-stop since and asking when they can hang out again, asking when they can hang out again,” a source told. He’s even saying Demi has inspired him to write a song for her. The source added that while Demi appreciates the compliment, she’s not jumping at the chance for romance. She’s looking for something more serious and long-term, not just another fling with a younger man.

Joe's trying harder because he sees it as a challenge. Meanwhile, Demi has kept her dating life low-key since her divorce from Ashton Kutcher in 2011.

