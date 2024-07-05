I Abandoned My Wife When She Was at Her Lowest, Now Karma Hit Me So Hard That I Need Help

When we’re giving our wedding vows, we expect our spouses to be with us at different times of our lives. When a spouse is willing to share only the happiest moments with us and leaves us in times of need and uncertainty, we can’t be in awe of such an attitude. Our today’s protagonist is a man, whose behavior towards his wife wouldn’t make any woman happy. He broke up with her and left her to struggle alone when she was going through the toughest times in her life. But the woman was strong enough to turn her pain into her triumph and now the man is desperate about it, seeking advice amidst the judgment that he’s getting from people at the moment.

Mike and Ava were meant for each other.

Mike, 37, has recently penned an emotional letter to our editorial, sharing his story and asking our readers about their opinions and thoughts. The man is fully aware of the judgment that his situation may cause among people who have a traditional family and human values. But with his letter, he wanted to show our readers that wedding vows are not just mere words and there’s a deep meaning behind them, which he failed to get initially. Mike confessed that his mind and soul are now full of regrets about what’s been done. But at the same time, the man feels like life and circumstances turned out too unfair towards him and he wants some things in his life back. The man opened his letter, saying, “My wife Ava has always been a slender and beautiful woman. When we first met, my thought was that I’d never be good enough for such a gorgeous woman. There were so many men around Ava, who were admiring her and who were dreaming about her, but she chose me, and it was my biggest pride. Now I understand that I always treated my wife as a trophy, I even fell in love with her mainly because of her super-attractive appearance and I failed badly when it came to realizing even a tiny thing about her personality, her mind, and her soul. I was too busy admiring her face and her body and I never bothered to look deeper, which I now regret so badly.” Mike goes on, saying, “When we started dating and then got married, my life was like a paradise. I was deeply in love with my wife and I sincerely believed that this would never change. But unfortunately, it did.”

The happy marriage suffered a fiasco after the birth of the couple’s son.

Mark continues with his confession, saying, “Ava and I wanted kids more than anything in our lives. We both understood that after a kid is born, new parents have to sacrifice a lot and we both were ready to ditch our comfort zones for the sake of a tiny human being, who was about to be born. But it turned out that there was one thing I was never prepared for. And this was the drastic change that I saw in Ava’s appearance and personality after our baby son was born. These 9 months of her pregnancy, were the happiest times for us both, we were so happy and Ava was glowing literally. I couldn’t take my eyes off her, and she was radiating beauty and happiness throughout her entire pregnancy.” Mike added, “However, things got so bad when our baby boy was born. Ava wasn’t a person whom I loved anymore and I felt like I married another woman, not the one who was beside me at that moment.”

Mike was disappointed with his wife’s appearance and behavior.

Mike goes on with his story, saying, “Ava changed dramatically, and I was shocked. She put on a significant amount of weight, her body wasn’t in such a shape that it used to be before her pregnancy and childbirth and she started having huge problems with her skin. I noticed that Ava’s behavior also changed dramatically. She was constantly irritated and annoyed by anything and everything, she shouted at me and she started crying more often than before, and those tears were because of such trifles as a coffee mug left unwashed in the sink or neighbors who didn’t say hello to her because they didn’t notice her. Things were becoming so tense in the family. Despite all my outrageous attempts to help her out with the baby, Ava was still pissed off at everything I did. And she seemed so unattractive to me, that I moved to another room just to avoid sleeping in the same bed with her. I realize only now how wrong I was to be such a nasty person, but at that time I was blind and deaf.”



Mike said, “One day, Ava just came to me and said that we need to divorce. I sighed with relief because this was what I wanted, too. We divorced most civilly and this strong woman didn’t even shed a tear while we were splitting up.”

After a divorce things changed drastically, but in the least desirable way.

Mike shared, “After the divorce, I had to leave the country for my work purposes. I lived in another country for over 3 years, and Ava was not in the picture. She did send me the photos of our baby son, and I did come to visit him once or twice, but I didn’t have a chance to see them as often as I wanted. And then, the time has come for me to move back to the country. When I arrived, I immediately went to Ava’s house, which used to be my home, too. Ava opened the door and I froze in awe, so beautiful she was again. She was smiling and she looked so good and happy that my heart sank. I paid her some compliments, but she didn’t react at all. I took my son for a walk and Ava was happy that we had a nice time together. When I came back again, I saw Ava’s photos with another man hanging everywhere on the walls. I asked her who it was and she said that it was her fiancée. I saw that these photos were taken when Ava wasn’t in her best shape, but the man in the photos was holding her in his arms, kissing her, and looking at her with passion and love. Ava didn’t tell me much about their relationship. The only thing I remember her saying was that her fiancée always told her that she was the most beautiful woman in the world and that he loved her plus-size forms and every single stretch mark on her body. He found her beautiful even when she was having problems with her skin and postpartum acne. He told her constantly that she was the most beautiful and adorable woman on earth.” Mark shared, “I feel like a fool now. I instantly fell in love with Ava again. And not with Ava who was slim and beautiful again, but with that happy woman who was looking at me from the photos with another man.” The man added, “I want my wife back now so badly and I regret every single moment of me being such a nasty and disgusting fool. But Ava is happy with another man and she keeps saying to me that I’m only a ‘father of her child’ for her. I’m desperate and I don’t know what to do to win my beloved wife back.”