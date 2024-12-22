I Am in Love with My Daughter’s Husband, He Loves Me Too: Now She Knows About Us

The moment I heard his voice, my chest tightened. It wasn’t just attraction—it was something far deeper, something I couldn’t control. “Emma, you’re amazing. Seriously. This whole dinner setup? Perfect,” Daniel said, smiling at me from across the table. He must love me, he must!

I love Daniel. Yes, I said it. I love him.

“Oh, it’s nothing,” I replied, waving it off like it was no big deal. Inside, my heart was doing somersaults.

My daughter Lily beamed, sitting next to him, her hand lightly resting on his arm. “Mom’s the best. Always has been.”

“Well, she outdid herself tonight,” he said, locking eyes with me briefly before turning back to his plate. I could’ve sworn his gaze lingered just a second too long. I excused myself to the kitchen, needing a moment to breathe. My hands trembled as I gripped the counter. This couldn’t be happening. I’m her mother. He’s her husband. What kind of person even entertains these thoughts?

“Emma?” His voice startled me. I spun around to see Daniel standing in the doorway. “Everything okay?”

“Oh, yes. Just...checking on the dessert,” I stammered.

“You’ve been incredible today. Really,” he said, stepping closer. “I don’t know how you do it all.”

“It’s nothing,” I said, forcing a laugh. “Just years of practice.”

He took another step, his voice dropping to a near whisper.

“You’re remarkable, Emma. You should know that.” For a second, the air between us crackled with tension. But then I heard Lily’s laugh from the dining room, breaking the moment like a pin to a balloon. “I should get back to them,” I said quickly, brushing past him.

The days that followed were torture. Every time Daniel and Lily visited, I found myself drawn to him like a moth to a flame. It wasn’t just his looks—though he was undeniably handsome. It was the way he listened, the way he seemed to genuinely care about what I had to say. And then there were the stolen glances, the brief touches that lingered just a little too long. One afternoon, Lily was out running errands, leaving Daniel and me alone in the house.

“Emma,” he said, finding me in the living room. “Can we talk?”

My stomach churned. “Sure. What about?” He hesitated, running a hand through his hair. “I don’t know how to say this without it sounding...wrong. But I–I feel something when I’m around you. Something I can’t ignore.”

I froze. “Daniel, stop. This isn’t right.”

“I know it’s not,” he said, his voice cracking. “But it’s the truth. I care about Lily, of course I do. But there’s something about you, Emma. You make me feel alive in a way I haven’t in years.”

“This can’t happen,” I whispered, though my resolve was wavering. “We’d hurt her. Destroy her.”

“I know,” he said, stepping closer. “But what if we’re meant to be? What if we’re throwing away something real because of what people might think?” Tears welled up in my eyes. “Don’t say that. Please.”

Before I could stop him, he reached out, brushing a tear from my cheek. The touch sent shivers down my spine.

“Daniel, please,” I begged, stepping back. “You have to go. Now.”

He looked pained but nodded. “I’ll go. But this isn’t over, Emma. I can’t just turn these feelings off.”

Weeks passed, and I tried to bury the feelings, to pretend nothing had happened. But it was impossible. Every time I saw him, the pull grew stronger.

One evening, after Lily had gone to bed, Daniel and I ended up alone on the patio. The cool night air did nothing to quell the heat between us. “Emma,” he said softly. “I can’t keep doing this. Pretending everything’s normal when it’s not.”

“Daniel, we have to think about Lily,” I said, my voice trembling. “She loves you. She trusts me. We can’t betray her.”

“And what about us?” he asked, his eyes searching mine. “Don’t we deserve to be happy too?” he asked me.

“Not at my daughter’s expense,” I said firmly, though my heart was breaking.

“I’ve never felt this way about anyone,” he admitted. “Not even Lily.”

The words hit me like a punch to the gut.

I wanted to deny it, to tell him he was wrong. But deep down, I felt the same way.

“Daniel, please don’t make this harder than it already is,” I whispered, tears streaming down my face.



He reached for my hand, “Just tell me you don’t feel the same, and I’ll walk away. I’ll never bring it up again.” I opened my mouth to deny it, to tell him I felt nothing. But the words wouldn’t come. Instead, a sob escaped my lips.

“I can’t,” I admitted. “I do feel the same. But that doesn’t mean we can act on it.”

For a moment, neither of us spoke. The only sound was the rustling of leaves in the wind. “I love you, Emma,” he said finally, his voice barely above a whisper. “And I don’t know how to stop.”

I pulled my hand away, standing up abruptly, “You have to try. For Lily. For all of us.”

He nodded, though the pain in his eyes was clear. “I’ll try. But I can’t promise it’ll work.”

The fallout came unexpectedly. I was in the kitchen when my daughter came, burst in tears streaming down her face. “Mom! How could you?” she screamed, her voice cracking with betrayal.

My heart stopped. “Lily, what are you talking about?”

“I saw the texts,” she said, holding up her phone. “Between you and Daniel. How long has this been going on?”

“Lily, it’s not what you think,” I stammered, my voice trembling. “Nothing happened.”

“Don’t lie to me, Mom!” she shouted. “How could you do this to me? To us?”

Before I could respond, Daniel walked in, his face pale, “Lily, listen to me. It’s not true. Your mom and I...we didn’t do anything.”

“Don’t you dare try to gaslight me,” she snapped, her voice icy. “I saw the way you two looked at each other. I read what you wrote.”

“Lily, please,” Daniel said, stepping closer. “I love you. Only you. Whatever you think you saw, it’s not what happened.” She turned to me, her eyes filled with pain. “Is that true? Did nothing happen?”

I hesitated, the weight of my guilt crushing me. “Lily, I swear...we didn’t do anything. But I’m so sorry. I never meant to hurt you.”

Her face crumpled, and she shook her head.