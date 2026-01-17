I Banned My Stepmom From Seeing My Newborns to Please My Real Mother

Hey Bright Side,

I’m currently sitting in my hospital room with my newborn twins, but instead of pure joy, I feel a crushing sense of guilt. My stepmother, Eva, has been my real mom since I was six. When my biological mom remarried, she moved away and essentially started a new life, leaving me behind. For 23 years, we’ve spoken maybe once a year.

When I found out I was having twins, my biological mom suddenly wanted to be the “doting grandmother.” She gave me an impossible ultimatum: she wouldn’t step foot in the delivery room if Eva were there. Desperate for a connection with my mother that I never had, I made the hardest choice of my life. I told Eva she couldn’t come. When she looked at me with tears in her eyes, I just said, “I’m sorry, but she’s still really my mom, well, unlike, ugh, you. I love you so much anyway!”

At the hospital, the delivery was long and exhausting. My biological mom spent most of the time on her phone or complaining about the hospital coffee. But then, I froze when Eva walked past my room’s glass window, carrying a tray of coffee and sandwiches for my biological mom and my husband. She didn’t try to come in. She didn’t make a scene. I found out later from a nurse that Eva had been sitting in the waiting room for fourteen hours. She had been the one coordinating with my husband, making sure everyone was fed, and even bringing a bag of my favorite postpartum snacks that she knew my biological mom would never think to pack.

She stayed in the hallway, watching through the glass as my biological mom took the first photo with the twins for her social media. Eva caught my eye for a split second, gave me a small, supportive nod, and quietly walked back to the waiting room. I realized then that while I was chasing the “status” of a biological mother, I was pushing away the only woman who actually knew how to be a mother to me.

I feel so unwell.

Best

Jane D.