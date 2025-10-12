I Demand My Dad Stop Mocking My Fiancé’s Job, Family Says I Went Too Far

Hey Bright Side,

I (28F) am engaged to Leo (30M), who’s a high school art teacher. He’s amazing at what he does, super passionate, and honestly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.

Last night we had dinner with my family and things went sideways. We’re eating, everything’s normal, and then my dad decides to take a jab at Leo. He goes, “Art teachers are failed artists.” Everyone at the table laughs, except me and Leo.