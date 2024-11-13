I Hate My MIL After She Deliberately Infected My Baby With a Bad Disease

Sometimes, relationships with in-laws may turn into a real nightmare, despite them being doting and loving grandparents for our kids. A woman named Alyson has penned us a letter, and she shared her absolutely appalling story where her MIL appeared to be the key evil figure. Alyson had always had a somewhat tense relationship with her mother-in-law, but the woman could never imagine that one day her MIL's absurd logic will lead to dramatic consequences for her 1-year-old baby.

Alyson shared her mind-stirring story with our editorial.

© pch.vector / Freepik Flora day ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Alyson, 33, has recently penned us a very emotional letter and asked us to share her story with our readers, because the woman needs as many opinions about her case as possible. Alyson's situation is very special, because she had to experience probably the biggest shock of her life so far, and the reason for this distress was her mother-in-law. Alyson opened her letter, saying, "I can hardly type my story because I have to live through this once more while I'm writing this. And even thinking about what happened in our family makes me furious.

Recently, my husband, 35, and I went to my grandmother to congratulate her with her anniversary and bring her a present. We have a little daughter, Bella, who's 1 year old. I didn't want to take Bella on our trip, though it was a relatively short one, because she would get nervous each time when she got in a car." "So, I discussed it with my husband, and he suggested that we ask his mom to look after Bella for a couple of hours while we'll be away. I should mention that my personal relationship with my MIL, Trish, has never been easy, but I knew that she loved her granddaughter with all her heart and Bella was always happy to see her grandma, so I didn't have a lot of doubts when my spouse suggested leaving our little one at grandma's."

Alyson’s MIL looked after their small daughter while mom and dad were away.

Alyson goes on with her story, saying, "My MIL happily agreed to babysit for us while we would be away. On that day, we came to her place early like we planned and everything was just great from the start. " "I did have some disagreements with MIL in the past over my parenting style. In particular, she used to tell me that I was wrong using disposable diapers, buying baby food for Bella from the supermarket and not raising my daughter as an 'organic' baby. But I didn't argue with her, I just had my own opinion and never brought things to some big arguments and scandals." "So, I left my 1-year-old daughter Bella with my MIL for 3 hours. When I came to pick my baby, I saw her napping on an old, worn blanket. I was pissed off, but didn't say anything. Later, my baby started scratching and having rash and blisters all over her body. It turned out that my MIL knew exactly what was happening to Bella."

Alyson was shocked when she revealed the real reason why her baby fell ill.

Alyson shared, "Bella was really unsettled, and she was constantly fidgeting and crying. I took her temperature and discovered she had a fever, so I kept a close eye on her for the next couple of days and the fever started to go down. But when she started getting a rash and blisters on her arms and legs, I totally freaked out." "I was going to bring Bella to a doctor when MIL asked where I was going. I told her Bella had a rash, and I was taking her to see a doctor. Then, this woman got a weird smug smile on her face and told me there was no reason for me to worry. When I asked her what she was talking about, she said without even looking at the baby that what she had was just chickenpox." Alyson wrote, "I asked MIL how she could know that, and she just casually admitted one of her friend's grandkids had chickenpox a few weeks ago. So, this evil woman asked them to wipe a blanket over the kid's arms, legs and face and bring it to her house. I asked her if that blanket was the one Bella was sleeping on. She said it was. I totally lost my temper at that moment."

Alyson’s MIL intentionally infected her granddaughter with chickenpox and insisted it was done for her good.

Alyson shared, "I don't really remember what I said because I was raging. I just unleashed on my MIL, asking what actually was wrong with her. My spouse and FIL tried to calm things down, and MIL just said chickenpox was 'the best and most natural thing' for Bella to build up her immunity. We have a vaccination schedule in place with our pediatrician and my kid was going to get immunized for chickenpox at 18 months." Alyson wrote, "Our doctor confirmed my baby had chickenpox. On the way back, my husband started making excuses for his mother. He insisted that she was only doing what she thought was best for the little one. I couldn't believe he was defending this absolutely evil woman, and we argued most of the way home until I asked him to stop talking to me." "My baby had been scratching like crazy, and I taped socks over her hands. MIL tried to talk to me when we got back, and I shouted at her, asking her to just get out of my sight. I realize that I hate this woman with all my heart now. My husband keeps defending her, but I cannot stand her presence around me and my kid anymore. What should I do?"