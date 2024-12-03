"I Have Lost My Sight," Elton John Makes a Devastating Revelation

Music icon Elton John revealed to a London theatre audience on Sunday that he had lost his sight following complications from an eye infection he battled earlier this year.

The 77-year-old music legend attended the West End premiere of the musical The Devil Wears Prada, for which he composed the score. Speaking emotionally from the stage of the Dominion Theatre after the show, Elton John shared that while the performance sounded wonderful, he had been unable to see it. "I have lost my sight and I haven't been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it," he admitted.

The star has been facing challenges with his vision since an infection affected his right eye in July.

Although the specific nature of his condition remains uncertain, Sir Elton revealed during an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America in November that he contracted the infection while in the south of France. "It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest," he had explained back then.