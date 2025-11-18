I Refuse to Do My Coworker’s Job for Free—So I Made Him Pay

Hey Bright Side,

I’m Lila, 32, and I work at a busy hotel as an administrator. One evening, my manager told me, “You have no choice but to work overtime; Sam for the night shift is sick.” I agreed because I didn’t want to rock the boat.

Later that night, I found out Sam wasn’t sick at all. He was out partying with friends. When I confronted him, he just laughed and said, “You deserve it, as usual. Someone has to pick up the slack.”

I lost it. Instead of just telling HR, I did something almost unthinkable.

The next day, I quietly accessed his schedule and swapped his shifts with double the weekend work, including peak nights he hated. I even added some extra administrative tasks he usually avoids. I didn’t tell him until he showed up for the first double shift... and his face was priceless.

It felt incredible (satisfying, even), but now I’m wondering if I crossed a line. Was I right to get revenge like that, or did I go too far?

— Lila