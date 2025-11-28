I Refuse to Keep Supporting My Daughter and Her 5 Kids for Free

Dear June,



Thank you for reaching out to us and sharing your story.



If you want to help your grandchildren without letting your daughter drag you under, you need to separate “supporting the kids” from “enabling your daughter.”



Right now, she’s living in a system where every crisis gets absorbed by you so she never has to confront what her choices cost. That’s why she could announce a pregnancy like it was a cute surprise instead of a responsibility she’d have to shoulder.



You weren’t wrong to tell her that another baby means she has to contribute. In fact, it’s the first moment you’ve asked her to face reality. But here’s the key: don’t make it an all-or-nothing eviction threat, and don’t backtrack either.



You can keep your home available for the children while requiring your daughter to either step up or step out. That means putting it in concrete terms, if she wants to keep living under your roof with this new baby, she must get a job, contribute financially, and actively parent her children.



If she refuses, you hold her accountable; she can leave, but the kids don’t get punished for her choices. You can pursue temporary guardianship, take over care during the day, or structure the home so the kids stay stable while she finds housing or support services.



Your daughter will call it “robbing her children,” but it’s the opposite; you’re showing them what stability and responsibility look like. The only way this cycle stops is if you stop absorbing the fallout of her decisions while still giving her kids the structure they desperately need.