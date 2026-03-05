I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Move In, My Daughter’s Happiness Comes First

Dear Bright Side,

My husband wants his 15-year-old daughter to move in with us because his ex-wife is leaving the state. I have a 14-year-old daughter, and honestly, my stepdaughter is not comfortable with her stepsister living with us under the same roof.

She gives me bad vibes. I’ve known her since she was 12, and even back then, she was aggressive, violent, and quick to anger. Over the years, it’s only gotten worse.

When I expressed my concerns, my husband snapped and said, “This is my house, I make the rules here! Your daughter can leave if she’s not happy.”

I didn’t argue, I felt like I couldn’t. A few days later, his daughter moved in.

Days later, we were horrified to find my daughter’s room completely empty. Her clothes, artwork, trophies—everything—had been thrown into the maid’s room. His daughter had moved her things into that room just because it was bigger and nicer.