I Refused to Leave My Legacy to My DIL’s Daughter—She’s Not My Family

Dear Bright Side,

I am a 62-year-old widow with one son and three grandchildren — or, at least, that’s what I believed.

Recently, I discovered something that turned my world upside down: my first grandchild, who is 14, is not my blood. My DIL was pregnant by another man when she married my son. My son knew but hid it from me. I’m convinced they would have hidden it forever if I hadn’t uncovered it myself.

So, I immediately contacted my lawyer, and I took her out of my will. I told my son, “That girl isn’t family, she won’t get my legacy!” He just looked at me, smiled faintly, and said nothing.

But later that night, I got a horrible call that made me regret it all: my lawyer informed me that my son had requested that his 2 other children — my biological grandchildren, ages 12 and 8 — also be taken out of my will. He told the lawyer they didn’t want a penny from me.

I was devastated. I tried calling my son, but he wouldn’t answer. Believing he was angry and needed space, I decided to wait until he calmed down.

2 days later, he invited me to a family dinner. I thought it was a sign of reconciliation. But then I froze when he revealed, in front of everyone, that he doesn’t want me to go near his other 2 kids.

He said, “My family comes as a package. If you decided my oldest daughter isn’t your family, then you don’t deserve the others either.”

I left their home in tears...

I feel completely betrayed by my son. First, he allowed me to live a lie, believing I had three grandchildren. Now, he is cutting me off from the two who truly are my blood.

What should I do? I never imagined my own son would treat me this way.

Yours truly,

Hope A.