I Secretly Fed Meat to My Vegan Grandchildren and I’m Not Sorry

Family disagreements can become complicated, particularly regarding the upbringing of grandchildren. One of our readers has a committed vegan daughter who is raising her children on the same diet. Recently, she observed that the kids seemed low on energy, had dark circles under their eyes, and frequently complained of hunger. What our reader did in response ignited a major family conflict.

Our reader sent us a message.

Thank you for contacting us! We understand this is a challenging situation, and we’d like to offer some tips that might assist you.

Visit a doctor.

Recommend a visit to their pediatrician, who can evaluate the girls’ health and provide guidance on a nutritious diet suitable for growing children, even if it’s vegan. Perhaps your daughter could use some assistance in finding healthy vegan options that ensure the girls receive all the necessary nutrients. Plenty of online resources and cookbooks focused on well-balanced vegan meals for kids.

Check if there are other reasons.

The girls might be tired due to a lack of exercise. Offer to take them to the park, play games, or engage in other active pursuits together. Check if other kids in the neighborhood also enjoy being active. You could plan a playdate at the park or organize a backyard obstacle course competition.

Have a conversation with your daughter.

Rather than accusing your daughter of being a bad parent, concentrate on the specific observations you’ve made. For instance, saying “Recently, I’ve noticed the girls seem very tired” is more constructive than “You’re neglecting your children!” While it’s ultimately up to your daughter to decide how to raise her kids, you can still voice your concerns about their well-being. Calmly express your worries and try to find a compromise that prioritizes the children’s health.

Find common ground.

Perhaps you and your daughter can agree on incorporating more variety into the girls’ diet, even while keeping it vegan. There are many delicious and nutritious plant-based options available. Let your daughter know that you support her parenting decisions, but also express your concern for the girls’ health. Approach this as a collaborative effort to find the best solution together.