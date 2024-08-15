“I Swore I’d Never Leave,” Joe Manganiello Denies Divorce Rumors With Sofía Vergara

Joe Manganiello is now sharing his side of the story about his split from Sofía Vergara. Almost a year after they announced their divorce , Manganiello spilled some tea, leaving everyone wondering what really went down between them.

Joe Manganiello, 47, has finally opened up about his divorce from Sofía Vergara in a new interview. Specifically, the actor addressed Vergara’s earlier comments about why their marriage ended. The Modern Family star, 52, confessed in January that their differing views on starting a family ultimately led to their divorce. According to Vergara, Manganiello wanted children, while she did not—a difference that she claimed was the main reason for their breakup after seven years of marriage.

However, Manganiello has now set the record straight, saying that Vergara’s claims are “simply not true.” Despite staying quiet for a long time, the actor is now challenging the narrative that his ex-wife has put out on their divorce.

“My marriage ended because my husband, being younger, wanted to have children, but I didn’t want to become a mother at an older age,” Vergara explained as the reason for her divorce from Manganiello at the time. “I believe it’s not fair to the baby. I respect those who choose that path, but it’s no longer for me.”

Manganiello acknowledged that while he did want children, their disagreement on the issue “wasn’t inevitably why everything ended.” He explained that they attempted to start a family during their marriage’s first year and a half. “We had a huge conversation right from the start, in the first month we dated,” he recalled. He told her, “If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.”

However, this wasn’t her stance. Manganiello emphasized, “And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”