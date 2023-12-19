My Husband Forbade Me to Pursue My Dream Job, and I Don’t Know If I Should Obey Him

Every marriage is unique, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Some couples may find joy and fulfillment in making decisions together, while others may place a higher emphasis on individual freedom. A woman recently posted on Reddit, reaching out to the online community for advice, expressing a challenge she is currently facing within the context of her marital dynamics.

She wrote:



“My husband (38) and I (42) have been together for 7 years and married for 5. We have a son together who is 4 years old. We love each other, and I respect my husband’s opinion but ultimately I’m the one to decide over my body.

An acquaintance of mine and his husband have a small gym wear company and now they have expanded with swimwear and underwear. It is not a very well known company, but apparently they are doing well. The other day, they asked me to model for their underwear line. They’re having models of different ages, etc.



When I told my husband, I didn’t expect him to fly off the handle. He was very angry and told me I was not allowed to do it. I’m sorry but ‘No’?! Yeah, he told me, ‘I don’t want your body out there for everyone to see.’ I mean what does he even mean? I always wear bikinis on the beach, so what’s the difference? Every woman wears bikinis and underwear!

Was I wrong when I told him that he has no right to decide over my body?”