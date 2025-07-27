I Told My Pregnant Friend About Her Cheating Husband, and She Turned Against Me

“I asked how they could live like this. They said they made a deal. Clara keeps quiet about the affair, and Vanessa keeps quiet about the real dad. Everybody wins except Matt, but he cheated first, so whatever. Clara said that if I tell him the deal is off and everything will blow up. We all lose.



I could not believe what I was hearing. I tried to stay calm, but they had twisted everything. The idea that I had tried to help her suddenly felt like a joke. After that night, I never heard from Clara again and I do not reach out. I still miss our friendship but I just cannot believe all this stuff. I could help her, but she did not share any of these with me in the first place. And I thought we were close. Or maybe I was too naive to be friends with such people after all.”



Thank you for sharing your incredibly difficult and painful story with us. It takes immense courage to do the right thing, especially when it comes at a great personal cost. Here is our advice on how to navigate this heartbreaking situation.