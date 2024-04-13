I Used My Daughter’s Bathroom and My Wife Shames Me for It

Living with teens can be like a roller coaster ride, especially when it comes to respecting their personal space. One of our readers decided to use his daughter’s shower while she was still asleep. Things took an unexpected turn when she woke up earlier than usual.

One of our readers reached out to us.

Thanks for reaching out! This situation is pretty tricky, but we’re here to untangle it for you and offer some advice.

Ask for permission next time.

It’s better to make sure that your daughter is okay with you using her bathroom. After all, it’s hers, and she might feel awkward even after seeing you behind a shower curtain. It might not seem like a big deal to you, but it definitely is for your teenage daughter.

Apologize to your daughter.

Apologize to your daughter for invading her personal space. Promise that you’ll never use it again without asking first, and stick to it. Explain that it wasn’t your intention to offend her in any way, you were in a rush and thought nothing bad would happen. Make it up to her in some way, or agree to handle similar situations differently in the future.

Have a plan in case of an emergency.

See if there are other options for dealing with a clogged bathroom in the future. For example, you can find a temporary fix until the plumber arrives. You can also set some guidelines for using each other’s personal spaces in emergencies. Try to find a compromise that will satisfy everyone involved.

Talk to your daughter.

Have a calm and open conversation with both your daughter and wife about what happened. Explain why you used your daughter’s bathroom, making it clear it was out of necessity, not a disregard for her space. Avoid getting defensive or pointing fingers — it’s about understanding each other, not playing the blame game.