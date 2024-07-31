If You’re Not Interested in Immediate Results, Don’t Buy These 10 Products

If you’re allergic to waiting and love instant gratification, you’re in the right place. Whether you need to whiten your teeth, clear up your skin, or clean your bathroom with almost no effort, these bad boys work faster than a double shot of espresso on a Monday morning. Keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about.

1. There’s no need to worry about coffee stains with this convenient teeth-whitening pen in your pocket. This product is like a magic wand for your smile. Just a few swipes, and voilà! Your teeth are whiter than pearls, without the cringe-worthy sensitivity.

The pen is also travel-friendly, so you can use it anytime, anywhere. And, as a bonus, it has a natural mint flavor.

Promising review: I really didn’t realize how well it worked until I took the “after” picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I don’t even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased.

I plan on purchasing two more, so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter. — Sheri Blanchard

2. Help your furniture and carpets look as good as new with this instant spot remover. Its water-based formula is non-flammable, odor-free, and safe for use around kids and pets (just be sure to follow the instructions).

It’s also easy to use and perfect for dealing with all kinds of stains, from pet accidents and greasy stains to ink blots and coffee spills. How to use: Spray.

Blot.

Watch the stains vanish like magic!

Allow the material to dry before using.

Promising review: My 1-year-old smashed blackberries into the carpet, so I contacted a dry cleaner and was quoted $220 to clean the carpet. It didn’t even cost that much to buy!! I decided to try this instead.

I also used it on the chair because the cover was not removable. The chair had months’ worth of stains and spills besides the blackberries, and everything still came off effortlessly. The stains lifted immediately and didn’t require any pre-soak.

The spray has neither a smell nor color. I’m going to try this on some old, stained clothing to see what other places I can use it. This spray is amazing!! — Tiffany

3. You don’t need to pay for expensive spa treatments to have flawless skin. With this multi-functional tool, you can tackle blackheads, dead skin, and clogged pores. Your skin will look fresh and rejuvenated.

There are 4 adjustable modes for different skin care needs. The design is sleek and travel-friendly. That means you can easily maintain your skincare routine while on the go.

Promising review: Once you get the hang of using this device, it’s pretty amazing! It took me about 2–3 times to really get the hang of it, and all I can say is wow! This got more gunk out of my nose than any device I’ve ever tried. This is better than even an aesthetician could do.

While I don’t need to use this on the rest of my face, it is great for blackheads on your nose. Do not use this device on actual zits or pimples, since it’s specific for blackheads, especially on the nose. The small vibration and curve of the spatula really get very deep into your pores. I even included a disgusting photo to show how well it works. Ewww! 😂 - Sondra Barker

4. Your summer fun will not be ruined by those itchy, swollen bug bites ever again! Meet this insect bite reliever. This nifty tool uses simple suction to remove insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin.

The product is small, portable, chemical-free, and perfect for everyone in the family. It’s extremely effective and often takes just a few applications to relieve itching and swelling.

Promising review: Amazing! I am in complete shock at how well this worked. My son got stung by a wasp, as you can see in my photo. After we did the suction, he stopped complaining that it was hurting! — Angela z.

5. Guess what? Keeping your favorite water bottles, cups, and thermoses fresh and clean just got a whole lot easier. Use these powerful, biodegradable cleaning tablets! These things tackle tough stains and odors in all types of drinking containers, from stainless steel to plastic.

The product contains eco-friendly ingredients and is safe to use. How to use: Drop one tablet into your bottle or a cup with warm water.

Let it fizz for 15–30 minutes.

Rinse and enjoy the result!

Promising review: I’ve used these before on my Yeti mugs, and they make the mugs look brand new. I decided today to try them on some extremely stained coffee mugs, and we were all just amazed at how well they worked. Definitely worth purchasing. — Tiffany Aldinger

6. Go all out with this 1-hour sunless tanner and get the darkest tan possible without spending hours under the sun. This tanning mousse is infused with high-quality, skin-friendly ingredients and ensures a streak-free application every time.

The product is vegan, cruelty-free, and void of any nasty chemicals. It’s also easy to use, perfect for beach days or special events. How to use: Apply the mousse to your skin using a tanning mitt.

Wait for an hour.

Rinse off and enjoy the result.

Promising review: I read as many reviews as possible before getting the darkest color. I’ve done spray tans a few times, but it’s getting too expensive to do every 2–4 weeks. I got this product and was fairly happy with the outcome. I did read the bottle and only did it for an hour, but I didn’t see a huge difference, so I applied another layer and let it sit for 4 hours, and it got pretty dark!

The smell isn’t bad; it just smells like spray tan, but it goes away quickly. Depending on how it looks in a few days, I may apply another layer and let it sit all day to achieve the tan I want. But overall, 5 hours wasn’t bad!! It doesn’t seem too orange-toned, which is what I was afraid of (it could just be that I have orange nails), but it does have a nice brown undertone.

I will say that since it’s not a spray tan where they use setting powder, you do feel very sticky after, and if your bathroom or where you apply it gets hot, I do suggest putting a fan in that room with you to help it not feel so sticky so you don’t sweat; it will make it easier to put clothes on. — Natalie Brant

7. If you’d like to speed up your hair drying process while reducing frizz and breakage, use this microfiber hair towel. It’s made from ultra-soft, lint-free microfiber. This product absorbs water several times faster than regular towels.

Perfect for all hair types, especially curly hair, the design includes a stretchy elastic band, ensuring a secure fit. It’s also quite easy to use.

Promising review: This is by far the best hair towel I have used! It’s made well and feels great. Super absorbent and comfortable. The color is great as well. Great value for your money! 10/10. Would recommend! — HIGH Point Greg

8. This intensive healing lotion is a top-rated solution for those struggling with eczema and itchy, dry skin. It features 1% hydrocortisone (the highest strength available without a prescription) that ensures rapid and effective itch relief. Not only does it provide comfort quickly, but it also delivers 24-hour moisture.

Great for sensitive and irritated skin, the product is dermatologist-tested and clinically proven to work. It’s fragrance-free, dye-free, and perfectly suitable for daily use.

Promising review: I’ve tried a lot of creams for my hand and never found any improvement, but this product is the best. My hand has become better and very smooth. I love it ❤️ - Yusra aldaeebes

9. Use this highly convenient solution to maintain a spotless bathroom. Just apply this multi-surface cleaner once a week to keep your shower sparkling. There’s no need for scrubbing or wiping. The bleach-free formula effectively cleans and prevents soap scum and everyday grime — a total time-saver!

It also has a pleasant vanilla scent that leaves your bathroom smelling nice.

Promising review: My husband gets coating powder all over the shower every day. I’m sick of scrubbing and scrubbing, so I thought I’d give it a try. I let it sit for 8 hours as the instructions stated.

I could see it working as soon as I sprayed it on. I did have to scrub the bottom a little, but not like before. I’ll definitely be using this from now on. — Miss Grumpy Pants

10. This fast-absorbing body cream is a miracle worker. It significantly smooths, visibly firms, and tightens the skin’s texture — and it smells awesome too! It’s infused with caffeine-rich guarana extract and contains different nourishing ingredients, like cupuacu butter, acai oil, and coconut oil, which deeply moisturize and soften the skin.

The cream has a signature scent; it combines notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla. Yummy! It’s perfect for daily use.

Promising review: I purchased this SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream based on all of the positive reviews. I am 60 and noticed that no matter how much dieting and exercise I did (I’m a size 2), I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product 6 weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply every morning and evening, before bed, for optimal results.

It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption, and circulation. — Amazon Customer

We hope you like our picks and let them turbocharge your life. Why settle for working at a snail’s pace when you can zoom through life with these quick-fix solutions?