10+ quick-fix solutions from Amazon for stress-free home improvement

Home renovation doesn’t have to be stressful and time-consuming. With these 11 Amazon finds, you’ll be able to revamp your house interior and exterior in the blink of an eye, without spending a fortune. Buy these brilliant products today and upgrade your kitchen cabinets, appliances, fireplace, bathroom and even furniture in a few simple steps.

1. There’s no need to buy new furniture, because with this 3-piece couch cover set, you can give new life to your old couch. Made of 85% polyester and 15% spandex fabric, these covers are stretchy and durable, and they ensure both good quality and comfort. The installation is very simple: just slip the covers on and tuck any extra fabric into the gaps. The set includes 1 base cover and 2 cushion covers. Various colors and sizes are available.

23,100+ ratings

I bought this product specifically because the cushions have their own separate wraps apart from the overall couch cover which goes underneath the cushions. I have two cats, so having a removable couch cover does wonders for the ease of washing, plus I got the maroon cover as an upgrade to the boring beige tan color of my couch. It is very easy to install, and I love that the fabric stays in place versus having a one piece cover that slides around. — Amazon Customer

2. Upgrade brick walls with no stress and in no time with this brilliant brick transformations kit. White color will help you brighten up your fireplace or other pieces made of brick. This set takes away the guesswork with paint and water mixture ratios and puts all the right tools in your hands. You won’t need to buy anything else, and you can start the work right away! The densely pigmented formula absorbs easily, creating durable and lasting color.

2,200+ ratings

Love it! It took me about 4 hours from cleaning it really good before applying and waiting for it to dry. It is very easy to do it yourself and I love how everything you need is inside this box. The extra supplies were only water and dish soap to clean it before. — Nayeli Perez

3. Renovating countertops is a breeze with this self-adhesive marble vinyl. Peel off the adhesive liner and stick the material on any dry and flat surface. It’s just as simple as that! This marble vinyl is self-adhesive, so no additional glue is required. The seller offers the product in various sizes for your ultimate convenience.

48,800+ ratings

I purchased this, so I could line my cabinet drawers and the shelves in my refrigerator, and I was very pleased with the product. It was easy to cut, easy to peel off the backing, and it sticks well. I was surprised that it would work so well in the refrigerator. It has not peeled away, and it is easy to clean if there is a spill. I would have liked it if the cutting lines on the back would go from edge to edge so it would be easier to get a straight line. — Amazon Customer

4. If your fireplace needs cleaning, try this brick and stone heavy-duty cleaner. Safe and non-abrasive, this gel cleaner will swiftly remove soot, creosote, ash, and grime from your fireplace. Its concentrated formula can break through the toughest spots, and it works great on brick, stone, tile, and rock. To rinse, simply spray the surface with water and wipe it with a cloth.

3,700+ ratings

We purchased this to save our fireplace tile. My wife bought a cleaner that looked like it ruined our tile, and left a residue that would not clean off. This product cleaned our tile to a point that it looks like when it was brand new. — BITTERMAN

5. If you don’t want to drill your bathroom wall to hang a shelf, don’t miss out on this set of 2 self-adhesive bathroom shelves. Transparent adhesive stickers are easy to use. The shelves are compact, but still they can help you store and organize a large variety of bathroom necessities, including shampoo, soap, facial cleanser, hair conditioner, bath gel, etc. The hooks on the sides of the shelves can be used for storing towels, razors and other items.

2,900+ ratings

This shelf provides a very good amount of confidence because of the adhesive material. I cleaned the area with hand sanitizer to make sure it was free from any dirt or water. Pressing the hooks onto the space to take out any air bubbles is key, and allowing it to set for 24 hours really gives it a firm hold. It is a great purchase! Renter friendly. — Alicia

6. These outdoor restorer wipes are a real household must-have. With their help you can quickly restore faded and sun-bleached vinyl, plastic, stone, fiberglass, aluminum, metal, painted surfaces and more. They can also bring back deep color on car bumpers, siding, grills, outdoor furniture, shutters, mailboxes, lawn equipment and garden tools.

1,800+ ratings

I am in my 70s and not a DIY person. I thought this looked like an inexpensive way to find out if I had to replace an older lamp post fixture. Amazing results. It looks brand new. I followed directions and was pleasantly surprised when I used only one of the 5 cloths to cover the entire fixture and pole. — Grandma Bert

7. With this all-in-one hole repair tool, you can considerably speed up your home renovation. This versatile product combines everything you need to make your walls smooth like new: primer-enhanced spackle, a putty knife and a sanding pad. No shrinking, cracking or sagging! You’ll be satisfied with the results.

26,400+ ratings

I really love this item so much!! The convenience and ease of application while doing small projects around the house is really wonderful. It is great for someone who does not need to repair holes often, because you can have just a small amount, plus the spreader, plus the sander, all in one! I brag about it to everyone. — OmankoVivi

8. If your furniture needs some minor renovation, buy this set of 12 furniture markers. They work perfectly well on all sorts of scratches, and you can choose the color that suits the surface in the best way. Their chiseled tips will help you achieve perfect results on the smallest spots. This kit is suitable for flooring, furniture, moldings, and other wooden items. It instantly covers blemishes, chips, and nicks on scratched wood and wood finishing.

12,800+ ratings

I have used two colors since opening the packet and loved the results for both. First I used the golden color on the floors where I scratched the finishing with a chair, and then I used one of the middle browns on the edge of a dresser that had been scuffed. The markers don't make the scratches completely disappear — you can still make out the difference in texture and, when the light hits it, the color. But the before/after is striking! — Tort

9. Don’t want to spend much time and nerves on your kitchen renovation? There is a solution! Use this cabinet makeover kit and save time, effort and money. Revamp your kitchen cabinets in a single day with this clever brush-and-roll application technology. The paint adheres beautifully to wood, laminate, and metal cabinets with minimal preparation. Using this kit, you can achieve a long-lasting satin finish without the need for extra sealers or topcoats.

14,300+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Paint kit came fast and included a lot! It came with 2 containers of paint, 2 rollers, paint brush, and paint stick. I painted a bathroom vanity with 3 coats and only used maybe half of one paint container.

I am very happy with the product! Paint is really nice and just as described! Great product! Thank you! — The Q Review!

10. Peel and stick vinyl tile is a perfect choice for those who don’t want to spend much time on kitchen or bathroom renovation. Waterproof and heat-resistant, the product can be used on kitchen walls, bathroom and shower walls, fireplace, and can be installed behind the stove. A variety of colors and patterns is available.

2,400+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I spent millions of hours researching the perfect solution to my dated tile. I didn’t want to have to rip out the drywall, but I wanted a realistic tile that will last years. I found this brand, and I was amazed by all the options. The packaging was good, and the tiles are even better!

They snap together so well that it leaves little room for error. The patterns are varied so it doesn't look fake. I decided to put mine vertical and I love it! The next step is to add some trim to clean up the edges. — Rebecca

11. Use this peel and stick silver vinyl to upgrade your kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, etc. You can also use this material to renovate kitchen cabinets, counter tops, tables, and other surfaces. The product features trimming gridlines on the backing paper for precise measurements.

6,400+ ratings

4.0 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I love how these look once applied. I put it on my refrigerator. My refrigerator looked like it was bought that way. They were easy to measure, cut and apply.

They did not stick so well if you had to go to the rubber of the refrigerator. Other than that, I would definitely recommend it and buy it again. — Deborah Johnson

