Illustrator Reimagines Disney Characters With Realistic Body Types

Get ready for a magical, whimsical shakeup! Artist Wyethe Smallish waved her wand, sprinkling body-positive fairy dust on Disney characters. The results? A delightful, diverse collection of full-figured princes and princesses that challenge old-school beauty standards. Let's take a look!

1. Cinderella

Our beloved glass-slipper-losing princess has a few more curves to show off. Wearing her gorgeous gown, she proves you don't need a dainty figure to be the belle of the ball!

2. Ariel

This little mermaid’s got a fuller tail and a bold attitude. No more stick-thin princesses for the under-the-sea kingdom! Ariel’s ready to explore new depths of self-confidence and body acceptance.

3. Belle

The brainy bookworm just became the poster child for fuller-bodied beauty. Flaunting her stunning yellow gown, Belle shows you can be brilliant and beautiful, regardless of your dress size.

4. Rapunzel

Letting down her luscious locks, Rapunzel stuns us with her new princess look. Who says you need a slender figure to climb a tower of confidence?

5. Jasmine

Our Arabian princess is flying high on her magic carpet, rocking a fuller-bodied look. Dressed in her iconic turquoise outfit, Jasmine’s proving you don’t need a slender figure to rule the kingdom and charm a street-rat-turned-prince!

6. Prince Eric

Even the fellas are getting a makeover! Prince Eric’s fuller physique shows you don’t need a lean, royal body to save the day.

7. Princess Aurora

Once upon a dream, this sleeping beauty woke up to a world where all body types are celebrated! Trading her petite frame for a fuller figure, Aurora shows us you don’t need to be stick-thin to enchant kingdoms or charm dashing princes.

8. Meg

This Greek goddess is showing the world that true heroines come in all sizes! Swapping her slender figure for a fuller, more realistic one, Meg proves you don’t need to be stick-thin to save the day and stand up to the gods.

9. Princess Tiana

This ambitious, hard-working princess is cooking up something new! Trading her petite frame for a fuller figure, Tiana's showing us that body diversity is the key ingredient in any successful fairy tale. Dressed in her elegant green gown, she's proof that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes – and that true success starts with believing in yourself and embracing your unique beauty.

10. Elsa

The icy queen is heating things up with her empowering new look! Exchanging her slender figure for a curvier one, Elsa’s teaching us that true beauty is not defined by size. Dressed in her enchanting blue gown, she shows us that confidence and self-acceptance can conquer any frozen heart, reminding us to let go of outdated beauty standards and embrace the magic of body diversity.

11. Mulan

This warrior princess has swapped her slim figure for a curvier, more realistic one, proving that body diversity is as strong as any sword. Mulan’s strength, determination, and newfound voluptuousness show us that heroines come in all shapes and sizes — and that true courage comes from within.

12. Belle And Adam

While Belle dazzles in her iconic yellow gown, showing that intelligence and beauty come in all shapes and sizes, Adam’s now a fuller-bodied prince, teaching us that happily-ever-after doesn’t depend on a lean, royal physique. Together, they’re challenging stereotypes and inspiring us to embrace love and acceptance, proving that true beauty lies within.