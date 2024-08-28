“I’m Finally Feeling Like Myself Again,” What Postpartum Did to Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recently shared some personal details about her experience with postpartum depression after giving birth to her two children, Stormi and Aire, whom she had with her ex, Travis Scott.

The 27-year-old reality star talked about how tough it was after having her kids. In an interview published earlier this month, Kylie mentioned that she felt this way after both births, but each time was different. “Stormi’s lasted a year,” she shared, Aire’s around the same length of time. “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.”

Kylie, who has been dating Timothée Chalamet since splitting from Travis, explained that her depression felt different after having her son Aire. “It hit me differently both times,” she said. “Probably with my son, it felt like I had major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about. On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’”

Naming her youngest child was especially challenging for Kylie. “When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.” Kylie also shared that before settling on the name Aire, she had considered another name for a long time. “My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time,” she said. “My daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’ And I’m like, (here Jenner slips into the ultimate mum tone) ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.’ And I’m like, ‘You know what, we are not doing this again.’”

Despite the ups and downs of being a mom, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics wouldn’t change a thing. Even though she had her children earlier than some might have expected, she’s happy with how things turned out. “Stormi wasn’t planned,” Kylie said. “It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad.”

Since becoming a mom, Kylie has grown to appreciate the balance and perspective her children bring to her life. “No matter what I’m going through, what I look like, or what the internet says about me that day, I come home, and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re obsessed with me, and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”