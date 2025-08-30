I’m Not Contributing a Penny to My Late Husband’s Alleged Child
The letter.
Hey Bright Side,
It’s been 5 years since my husband passed away, and I’ve been raising our child on my own. Life as a single mom hasn’t been easy, but we’ve managed. Here’s the shocking part: a few weeks ago, a woman came to my door with a kid and said, “This is your late husband’s child. I want half of his estate.”
At first, I thought it was some kind of scam. My husband has been gone for years. But then she pulled out a DNA test and started making demands. I told her straight up, “Half of nothing is still nothing.”
The truth is, my husband didn’t leave behind any estate. There was only one thing of value: a rental house his parents gave us years ago. Because it was in both our names, it automatically became mine when he passed. I already sold it, and that money is going toward my kid’s college fund.
I checked with a lawyer, and legally, I don’t owe her or her child anything. But now people around me are saying I’m being heartless and unfair. They think I should give the other child something. Honestly, I don’t agree. I have to put my child first.
So here’s my question for your readers: Am I wrong for refusing to share, or is this mom just trying to cash in on a sad situation?
— A mom who just wants to do right by her kid
People reacted.
- nancysview57 • 1.8k points • 6 hours ago
As a mom of three grown kids, I’d do the exact same thing. That property became yours the second he passed. Legally AND morally, you owe her nothing. Your priority is raising your child, not fixing his mistakes.
- carolyn58 • 1.4k points • 5 hours ago
I’m 60, and let me tell you: women like her think they can guilt you into giving away what isn’t theirs. Half of nothing is nothing. I loved that line. Stand your ground.
- maryellen52 • 1.2k points • 4 hours ago
I lost my husband at 49, so I know the struggle of being left alone with a child. If someone showed up at my door years later with demands, I’d laugh too. Don’t let anyone shame you. You’re already doing the hardest job in the world: being a solo mom.
- grandmajudy64 • 980 points • 3 hours ago
Honey, I’m 64, and I’ll tell you this: blood doesn’t automatically mean responsibility when the man is gone. You’ve got one child to raise, and that’s enough. Use the money for YOUR kid’s future. That’s exactly what a good mother does.
What do you think about this story? What would you do?