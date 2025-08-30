I’m Not Contributing a Penny to My Late Husband’s Alleged Child

Hey Bright Side,

It’s been 5 years since my husband passed away, and I’ve been raising our child on my own. Life as a single mom hasn’t been easy, but we’ve managed. Here’s the shocking part: a few weeks ago, a woman came to my door with a kid and said, “This is your late husband’s child. I want half of his estate.”

At first, I thought it was some kind of scam. My husband has been gone for years. But then she pulled out a DNA test and started making demands. I told her straight up, “Half of nothing is still nothing.”