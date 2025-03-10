My Dad Spent My College Fund on His New Wife’s Plastic Surgery

Hi Bright Side,

Ever since I was a kid, my dad promised me he was saving up for my college education. He always told me, “Don’t worry about student loans—I’ve got you covered.” So, I worked hard, got good grades, and was finally accepted into my dream university.

But when it was time to pay tuition, the truth came out.

I logged into the college fund account... and saw almost nothing left. Confused, I called my dad, thinking there had to be a mistake. That’s when he admitted it—he had spent the money on his new wife’s plastic surgery.

I was speechless. He tried to justify it and said, “She needed a confidence boost,” and that I could always take out loans like everyone else.

I was furious. This wasn’t about the money—it was about trust. He had been saving that fund for me for years, and then he threw it away for a cosmetic procedure. He didn’t even tell me. He just let me find out on my own.

I ended the call and haven’t spoken to him since. My mom and grandparents are trying to help me figure out another way to afford school, but I can’t shake the betrayal.

Was I wrong to cut him off? Because right now, I don’t see how I can ever forgive him.

— Emily