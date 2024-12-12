“Inappropriate” Beyoncé’s Daughter’s Dress in Red Carpet Appearance Sparks Debate

Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made a stunning red carpet appearance, but her outfit quickly became the subject of controversy. While many praised her for looking stylish and confident, others took to social media to label the dress “inappropriate” for her age.

LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / East News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together to celebrate their daughter Blue Ivy’s big moment at the world premiere of Mufasa, a live-action prequel to The Lion King. This special occasion marked Blue Ivy's debut as the voice of Kiara, the daughter of Beyoncé’s lioness character, Nala. As a family, they walked the red carpet, with Blue Ivy taking center stage in a glamorous look.



The young star’s stunning ballgown, with its golden and voluminous silhouette, showed off her growing sense of style, leaving fans and critics alike in awe. Her presence at such a high-profile event made it clear that Blue was stepping into the spotlight with confidence and grace.

LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / East News

However, Blue’s outfit quickly sparked online debate. Some criticized her attire as being “inappropriate” for her age, with comments such as, "She’s 12. And inappropriate dress," and "She’s 12 why is she dressed like a 17-year-old?"



Others questioned why she was dressed in such a grown-up manner, with one user remarking, "Blue Ivy is a pretty girl, but she is 12 years old. She is a CHILD. Why is she dressed up and made up to look 25?"



While some were quick to judge, others rushed to defend her, stating that ball gowns have no age limits and praising Blue for her elegance. "She’s stunning just like her mother," one fan commented, reminding people that her look was just a fashion choice, not an issue.

Beyoncé, ever the supportive mother, shared a heartfelt message on social media to congratulate Blue Ivy. "My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining," Beyoncé wrote, clearly thrilled by her daughter’s accomplishment.



The post reflected not only Beyoncé’s pride in Blue Ivy’s work but also her encouragement for her daughter to continue pursuing her dreams, regardless of the noise around her. Fans continue to show their love and admiration for the young star, proving that she’s not just a child of famous parents, but a talented individual in her own right.

Amber Heard is expecting her second child at 38, and fans are buzzing with excitement. After keeping a low profile for a while, the actress surprised everyone with this news.

Preview photo credit LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / East News