«It Covers Nothing!» Sam Smith’s Bizarre Tartan, and 15 More Creations That Designers Took Too Far
Curiosities
23 hours ago
Fashion is a realm where imagination reigns supreme and there are no limits to creativity. Here, wearing outfits crafted from unconventional materials like raw meat is celebrated as avant-garde, and pairing seemingly mismatched items becomes high art.
1. Sam Smith walked the runway wearing a very revealing tartan.
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP / East News
2. A model walks the runway during the Rick Owens show
Gil-Gonzalez Alain / ABACA / EAST NEWS
3. A model rocking a garbage can lid as a hat
4. Full synergy
5. «I’m not shy, I just don’t like you.»
6. An accessory worthy of a Little Red Riding Hood
7. A model walks the runway during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2015, in Paris, France.
Gil-Gonzalez Alain/ABACA/EAST NEWS
8. «No»
9. A dress that gives you wings
10. A very unique accessory
11. A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Ready to Wear fashion show.
12. Schrodinger’s dress
13. A model confidently walks the runway, even though she’s wearing something that almost completely blocks her vision.
14. A model walks the runway at the Moschino Ready to Wear fashion show on February 23, 2017, in Milan, Italy.
15. «Sorry I’m late. I didn’t want to come.»
Some fashion decisions made by designers and celebrities can sometimes be seen as too extreme. A recent example is Miley Cyrus wearing a daring naked dress, which has sparked a lot of attention and discussion among people.
Preview photo credit GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP / East News
