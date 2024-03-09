«It Covers Nothing!» Sam Smith’s Bizarre Tartan, and 15 More Creations That Designers Took Too Far

Fashion is a realm where imagination reigns supreme and there are no limits to creativity. Here, wearing outfits crafted from unconventional materials like raw meat is celebrated as avant-garde, and pairing seemingly mismatched items becomes high art.

1. Sam Smith walked the runway wearing a very revealing tartan.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP / East News

2. A model walks the runway during the Rick Owens show

Gil-Gonzalez Alain / ABACA / EAST NEWS

3. A model rocking a garbage can lid as a hat

4. Full synergy

5. «I’m not shy, I just don’t like you.»

6. An accessory worthy of a Little Red Riding Hood

7. A model walks the runway during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2015, in Paris, France.

Gil-Gonzalez Alain/ABACA/EAST NEWS

8. «No»

9. A dress that gives you wings

10. A very unique accessory

11. A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Ready to Wear fashion show.

12. Schrodinger’s dress

13. A model confidently walks the runway, even though she’s wearing something that almost completely blocks her vision.

14. A model walks the runway at the Moschino Ready to Wear fashion show on February 23, 2017, in Milan, Italy.

15. «Sorry I’m late. I didn’t want to come.»

Some fashion decisions made by designers and celebrities can sometimes be seen as too extreme. A recent example is Miley Cyrus wearing a daring naked dress, which has sparked a lot of attention and discussion among people.

