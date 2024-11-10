Japanese Man, 40, Only Sleeps 30 Minutes a Day and The Reason Behind It’s Dividing the Internet

Daisuke Hori, a 40-year-old Japanese man, has cracked the code to maximize life by sleeping only 30 minutes daily for the past 12 years. This routine boosts his productivity and energy, and he’s now sharing his secrets with others.

It all started 12 years ago

Imagine living a full day with only 30 minutes of sleep. Sounds impossible? Not for Daisuke Hori. This 40-year-old Japanese father, bodybuilder, and entrepreneur has crafted his sleep philosophy, claiming he’s “doubled” his life expectancy by cutting his sleep down to a mere half-hour each night—for over a decade! For Hori, this isn’t just a sleep experiment; it’s a lifestyle. After years of conditioning his mind and body, he now swears by this radical approach, saying he feels no fatigue and maintains peak energy levels throughout his day. How does he pull it off? By staying active, sipping on caffeine, and fueling his passion for music, painting, and mechanical design.

Coffee, sports, and a 30-minute sleep routine

For over 12 years, this 40-year-old Japanese entrepreneur and father has slashed his sleep to just 30 to 45 minutes per night, claiming it’s given him a new lease on life. His secret? A powerful mix of coffee, sports, and a strong passion for music, painting, and mechanical design.



“People who need sustained focus in their work benefit more from high-quality sleep than long sleep. For instance, doctors and firefighters have shorter rest periods but maintain high efficiency,” he explained. Hori, who lives in the Hyogo prefecture near Osaka, began this journey to maximize his active hours, believing he could enhance his productivity by dramatically reducing his sleep. And his formula is surprisingly simple: stay active, keep a cup of coffee within reach, and make sure to fit in some exercise. “As long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating, you can stave off drowsiness,” he says, revealing his trick to staying alert throughout his almost 24-hour day.

He even founded an association in Japan

Hori isn’t just redefining his limits—he’s inspiring others to do the same. Since founding the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association in 2016, Hori has taught over 2,100 people how to dramatically reduce their sleep while staying healthy, productive, and energized. His classes focus on the quality of rest, not quantity, which he believes is the key for those in high-focus jobs like doctors and firefighters who thrive on short, efficient sleep cycles. Hori’s daily life is a showcase of what he teaches. As captured by Japan’s reality show “Will You Go With Me?”, he demonstrated his ultra-short sleep routine, waking up naturally and refreshed after just 26 minutes one night. With his morning off to an energetic start, Hori then balanced a packed day of work, breakfast, and a gym session.

One student who joined Hori’s program went from eight hours of sleep to just 90 minutes each night and claims she’s kept her skin and mental health in top shape for four years. Hori himself competes in bodybuilding, recently entering the “Best Body Japan” competition, showing off a lean, athletic physique that’s as much a testament to his discipline as it is to his unconventional sleep routine. While experts generally recommend seven to nine hours of sleep for adults, Hori’s followers are pushing those boundaries, showing that with the right practices, a few minutes of sleep might be all they need to stay sharp and energized. For those curious about achieving more with less, Hori’s methods offer a glimpse into a lifestyle that challenges what we know about rest and productivity.

Hori has sparked a heated discussion on social media

Daisuke unconventional 30-minute sleep habit has set the internet ablaze. Fans praise the fitness model’s intense dedication, seeing him as a “true master of time management.” Many are fascinated by his ability to function in so little sleep and are eager to learn his methods for squeezing more productivity out of each day. “I also want to learn how to sleep less and work more efficiently,” one admirer wrote, inspired by Hori’s disciplined lifestyle. But not everyone is convinced. Critics are voicing serious concerns, warning that his ultra-short sleep routine could be harmful in the long run. One skeptic wrote, “This is overdrawing one’s life in advance! Even if the brain can stay awake, the heart won’t be able to handle it.” This polarized response has sparked a social media frenzy, with people divided on whether Hori’s sleep experiment is an inspirational leap forward in time management or a risky gamble with his health. For now, Hori stands by his methods, but the conversation continues as more people weigh in on the limits of human endurance and the pursuit of ultimate productivity.