Jason Momoa Reveals He Has No Home Since He Divorced Lisa Bonet

Following his heartbreaking divorce from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa decided to drastically change his lifestyle. He left the home he shared with his ex and moved into a van. His new humble way of living has surprised many, but he seems to be proud of it, as he proudly gives fans sneak peeks into his “van life” on social media.

A tough divorce

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were once a beloved couple in Hollywood, captivating fans with their enigmatic relationship. They were known for keeping their romance out of the public eye, leaving their admirers curious about the intriguing details of their love story.



The star of Aquaman confessed that he had first laid eyes on Bonet while watching her on television, instantly turning to his mother and proclaiming, “Mommy, I want that one.” From that instant, Momoa was resolute in his pursuit of Bonet.



And it actually happened when their paths crossed through mutual acquaintances at a jazz club. Describing the moment vividly, he expressed, “I literally turned around, and I see her, and she goes, ya know, ’I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend, and I was like, ’Ahhh!’ I had fireworks going off inside, man.”

From that moment on, they went on their first date, and not after a long time they decided to tie the knot. The couple also grew a family welcoming their two kids, with Momoa willingly assuming the role of a loving stepfather to Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter from a previous relationship.



In January 2022, Momoa and Bonet announced their split after 16 years together, including almost five years of marriage. They acknowledged their growth and differences, with Momoa loving travel and adventure while Bonet preferred cozy activities like reading, writing, and cooking. Yet, they remain committed to their children and believe their love will continue to flourish.

Jason embraced the van life after their split

After their divorce announcement, Jason Momoa was sometimes spotted living in his camper van, parked at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. What’s interesting is that this $750,000 Ford RV is just a few miles away from the home where Momoa and Bonet used to live with their children.



This vehicle has occasionally served as a substitute for a hotel during his filming ventures away from home. According to a source, Momoa often chooses to sleep in his van instead of staying in a hotel on set, as he prefers being close to the beach. It’s no secret that the actor is not one for lavish private jets or luxury resorts.

, © prideofgypsies / Instagram face to face/FaceToFace/REPORTER / East News

Momoa has always had a taste for the nomadic life. He’s not just an adventurer on the big screen.



Back in his pre-fame days, he and a buddy went on an epic escapade. Broke as can be, they hopped in a small van and explored the jaw-dropping landscapes of Ireland. No fancy plane tickets for them — they fully embraced the nomadic lifestyle. These stories really capture Momoa’s easygoing and carefree approach to life that is still going on today.

Recently, in an Instagram post, Momoa gave his followers a little peek into his van life. He showed off how his van was decked out with everything he needed. But what’s really cool is how he’s all about being eco-friendly. He ditched the plastic and showed off his plastic-free products.



He also went the extra mile and showed himself taking a speedy shower using a hanging shower head on the van’s door. As if that wasn’t enough, Momoa made sure his van life was super convenient by parking it right outside a superstore. It’s clear that practicality is the key to his hassle-free life on the road.

Bonus: Watch the actor show his morning routine in the van.