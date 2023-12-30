Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Embrace Gray Hair Together and Choose to Raise Kids on a Farm

The couple didn’t just let their hair turn gray; they made a pact to embrace life’s natural changes. While navigating Hollywood’s tumultuous waters, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton chose an atypical route, opting to raise their family on a serene farm, far away from the glitz and glamour.

Jeffrey and Hilarie had an instant chemistry the first time fate brought them together.

Their initial encounter sparked an undeniable chemistry. Recollecting their first meeting, Jeffrey confessed, “I knew the minute that I met her that she was the one.” Hilarie reciprocated, admiring her husband’s charm, saying, “You were smooth. You knew exactly what you were doing. You were really charming.”

Their connection was so magnetic that Jeffrey was determined not to let Hilarie slip away. The actor recounted, “I wasn’t gonna let her get away. She was heading to Paris when I met her, and I was on my way to New Mexico for a movie, and somehow I convinced her that New Mexico was much more romantic than Paris, and she believed it.”

The couple decided to grow their family.

The arrival of their children marked a joyous chapter in Jeffrey and Hilarie’s love story. Quietly, they welcomed their first child, Augustus Morgan, and later celebrated the birth of their daughter, George Virginia.

Reflecting on their journey, Jeffrey expressed, “I like the life that I’ve been able to build with Hilarie. She likes the kind of person that I’ve become.” Jeffrey believes that Hilarie finds his role as a father most appealing, saying, “I think that she thinks I’m a good father. I think that’s probably what she would say is the sexiest thing about me.”

Fans have been buzzing about Jeffrey and Hilarie’s choice to embrace their gray hair.

The couple’s choice to embrace their gray hair together became a hot topic among fans. For Hilarie, letting her hair go gray early wasn’t just a personal choice but a liberating experience. She explained, “I started doing TV literally the second I graduated from high school. I have given the entirety of my youth to other people. And there’s something really rewarding for me to just say, let my hair grow gray.”

In a society fixated on eternal youth, the couple found satisfaction in defying those norms. Hilarie said,

“I think people put so much emphasis on staying young forever. But I’ve found so much more fulfillment, respect, success, and happiness the second I was like, ’I’m not going to play by those rules anymore.’ It feels good to kind of scoff in the face of that. And my husband is a silver fox. No one ever questioned him going gray. So I laugh at it anytime people make a fuss about mine.”

They decided to buy a ranch for their family.

The decision to purchase a ranch demonstrates their commitment to a purposeful lifestyle. Speaking about their parenting approach, Hilarie emphasized, “There’s so much to learn, and I want them to be responsible.” This extends to involving their children in the ranch’s daily activities. As Hilarie revealed, “We put them to work, whether it’s building the garden...”

Moving away from Los Angeles to Mischief Farm was a deliberate choice to improve their well-being. Jeffrey highlighted their motivation, stating, “I think just getting out of Los Angeles for us, it was so needed, I think just for our well-being.” He added, “And we thought this kind of lifestyle was very conducive to raising a good kid.”