Jennifer Lopez and Child Emme Have Everyone Talking in Latest Appearance
Jennifer Lopez may have been the star of the night, but all eyes were on her unexpected plus one—her 17-year-old child, Emme. The duo’s rare public appearance had fans buzzing, not just because Emme is seldom seen, but because their striking new look was completely different from what everyone remembered.
Jennifer Lopez made Broadway a family affair, stepping out in style with her 17-year-old child, Emme, for the star-studded premiere of Othello on March 23. The highly anticipated revival, featuring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, lit up the Barrymore Theatre in New York—and so did Lopez and Emme on the red carpet.
The singer and actress, 55, turned heads in a shimmering black Zuhair Murad two-piece ensemble, pairing a rhinestone-embellished cropped turtleneck with a flowing maxi skirt. Emme, whom Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony along with their son Max, opted for an effortlessly cool aesthetic, sporting a black pinstripe suit over a gray dress shirt, accessorized with silver necklaces.
Jennifer, who finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year, is bringing her kids even closer into her world. While they may be busy with their own lives, Lopez knows she can always count on Emme and Max for their unfiltered take on things. "I think kids are like kind of wrapped up in their own lives a bit, but if you ask them, they will give you their honest opinion about everything, you know what I mean?" she confessed recently, "They're ready to be brutally honest with you at times."
The twins turned 17 just last month, and Lopez marked the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. The singer shared a nostalgic video montage of their journey from babies to teenagers, captioning it, "Seventeen. I love you beyond forever," using the sweet "coconut" nickname she has for them.
With a stylish mom like J.Lo, it’s no surprise that Emme and Max might eventually carve out their own spot in the spotlight, whether it’s in fashion, music, or something else entirely. But when photos of J.Lo with Emme surfaced from the red carpet, the comments came pouring in. One person remarked, "Emme looks the most happy I've seen in a long time." Another chimed in, "Wow, what a cool 17-year-old! I love the style!"
Some fans wrote, "Emme is the spitting image of Marc Anthony," while others remarked, "So much like Marc Anthony." Someone else commented on J.Lo's fashion choice for the red carpet, saying, "Her taste in fashion is so dated, disappointing!"
However, Lopez also gave us a glimpse of their evening on Instagram. On March 24, she shared a photo carousel with the caption, “Othello premiere with the best date ever ✨,” featuring both solo shots of herself and moments with the child.
Even though people have been making such remarks about her for months, J.Lo continues to share the love and proudly showcase what a great mom she is to the public.