Jennifer Lopez and Child Emme Have Everyone Talking in Latest Appearance

Jennifer, who finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year, is bringing her kids even closer into her world. While they may be busy with their own lives, Lopez knows she can always count on Emme and Max for their unfiltered take on things. "I think kids are like kind of wrapped up in their own lives a bit, but if you ask them, they will give you their honest opinion about everything, you know what I mean?" she confessed recently, "They're ready to be brutally honest with you at times."

The twins turned 17 just last month, and Lopez marked the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. The singer shared a nostalgic video montage of their journey from babies to teenagers, captioning it, "Seventeen. I love you beyond forever," using the sweet "coconut" nickname she has for them.